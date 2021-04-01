expand
Ad Spot

April 1, 2021

Survey: strong economic growth continues in the region

By Associated Press

Published 3:17 pm Thursday, April 1, 2021

OMAHA, Neb. — Strong economic growth is expected to continue in nine Midwest and Plains states over the next few months as businesses continue to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new monthly survey of business leaders released Thursday.

The overall index for the region remained at a strong level of 68.9 in March even though it was slightly lower than February’s 69.6 reading. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests recession.

Businesses in the area have recovered roughly half of the 120,000 jobs lost last year when states imposed restrictions related to the coronavirus. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey, said growth in the area might be even stronger if it weren’t for delays in receiving raw materials and supplies.

“The region is adding jobs and economic activity at a healthy pace, and that growth will remain healthy well into the second half of 2021,” Goss said.

Business leaders said they are seeing significant inflation particularly in the cost of metal products and lumber at the wholesale level.

But the business leaders are optimistic about the economy. The survey’s confidence index increased to 58 in March from February’s neutral score of 50.

The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

More News

‘Even in the darkest of times there is hope’

10-year-old found safe a day after taking SUV for a ride

Survey: strong economic growth continues in the region

Lorraine D. (Rugroden) Nelson

News

‘Even in the darkest of times there is hope’

Cops, Courts & Fires

10-year-old found safe a day after taking SUV for a ride

News

Survey: strong economic growth continues in the region

Cops, Courts & Fires

Floyd’s girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction

Cops, Courts & Fires

Tabs stolen off license plate and other reports

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: New cases increase in Freeborn County, statewide

News

Freeborn County Driver Vehicle Services Office closed due to COVID-19 exposure

News

Pfizer: Vaccine effective up to 6 months later

News

Scouts collect equivalent of almost 67,000 pounds of food over weekend in south-central Minnesota

Health Updates

MDH updates dining and activity guidance for assisted living-type facilities

News

Emerald ash borer found in Blue Earth County

Health Updates

Minnesota hospitalizations due to virus exceed 400

Health Updates

Public Health continues to prioritize high-risk individuals for vaccinations

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 views of Floyd onlookers: Desperate to help, or angry mob

Cops, Courts & Fires

Mail stolen and other reports

Health Updates

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin trial: Witnesses tell of anger, helplessness watching Floyd die

News

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

News

Area farmers are optimistic they’ll get in fields early for second consecutive year

Faith

‘It’s been a real blessing being in Albert Lea’

News

Community Sew Day approaching in April

Education

Riverland students celebrate virtual choir collaboration project

News

Organizations: Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary

News

Historic river pollution threatens Great Lakes fish