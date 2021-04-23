Steven Dahlke

May 6, 1946 – March 25, 2020

Our beloved eldest brother Steve will be laid to rest on May 8, 2021 at Graceland Cemetery, Albert Lea, MN. Steve passed away unexpectedly on March 25, 2020 at his home in St. Paul, MN.

While under a peacetime emergency due to the pandemic, Steve’s memorial was delayed. Steve was raised in a loving family with 10 children and his surviving siblings miss him dearly. He was a very special, kind hearted person.

A private graveside memorial service arranged by Steve’s siblings will be held at 12 noon, Graceland Cemetery. A full obituary appeared in the April 11, 2020 edition of the Albert Lea Tribune.