expand
Ad Spot

April 26, 2021

SP BOARD MTG

By Submitted

Published 12:58 pm Sunday, April 25, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Shell Rock River Watershed District (SRRWD) will conduct a special board meeting and workshop via teleconference as provided by Minnesota Statute 13D.021 Sub(1) on April 29, 2021 at 8:30AM and 9:00AM respectively. The meetings will be recorded and available via www.shellrock.org. Members of the board may participate by electronic means as provided by Minnesota Statute 13D.021 Sub(3) at which time the following matters will come before them:
Fountain Lake Restoration Project Update
Dan Borland Memorial Lake Clean-Up Event
Motion to Award Contractor for Miller Tract Wetland Restoration, Orr Wetland Restoration, and IC&E Wetland Enhancement
Fountain Lake Restoration Project Phase 2 Discussion
Fountain Lake Restoration Project Phase 3 Discussion
Headwaters Property Discussion
Country Club Property Discussion
As the SRRWD is closed to the public, anyone wishing to address the SRRWD Board of Managers during the public forum section of the meetings should submit their comments in writing no later than 4 p.m. the day prior to the scheduled meeting. Written comments are to be directed to Andy Henschel, Administrator. Shell Rock River Watershed District 214 W. Main St. Albert Lea, MN 56007; or by email to Andy.henschel@co.freeborn.mn.us.

Albert Lea Tribune:
Apr. 24, 2021
SP BOARD MTG

More News

2021 NOXIOUS WEEDS

PUBLIC NOTICE ADJOURNED MEETING OF

4.19.21 MTG MINUTES

For 3 ex-officers, will blaming Chauvin for Floyd’s death work?

Cops, Courts & Fires

For 3 ex-officers, will blaming Chauvin for Floyd’s death work?

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 22 new cases in Freeborn County over the weekend

News

Pulitzer Prize winning composer born in Albert Lea dies at age 93

Health Updates

State passes 4 million vaccine doses administered

News

Giving a better quality of life

Education

King and queen crowned

Education

Albert Lea High School Standout Student

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Tribune hosts open house for new publishing plant on Front Street

Education

Star Class: ABC Countdown

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Taking pride in taking care of the Earth

Health Updates

US health panel urges restarting J&J COVID-19 vaccinations

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court record: Chauvin slated for sentencing June 16 in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

State reaches 100 traffic deaths; earliest in last 6 years

News

House, Senate include historic tax credit in bills

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: More than 12K in Freeborn County with at least one vaccine dose

Education

As COVID cases rise among kids, teens targeted for vaccination

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fire damages vehicles, other buildings and other reports

News

Sharpton decries ‘stench of racism’ in Daunte Wright’s death

News

House OKs tax plan with breaks for some, hikes for others

Cops, Courts & Fires

Nielsen: at least 23.2 million watched Chauvin verdict

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Small new case numbers reported in area counties

Health Updates

MN urges more COVID-19 youth testing, OKs playing sports maskless outdoors

News

2 more Bing-Oh prizes claimed

Education

Albert Lea High School principal hired for new position in Anoka County