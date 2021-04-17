expand
Ad Spot

April 17, 2021

Kuol Dual is this week's Southwest Standout Student. Provided

Southwest Middle School Standout Student

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Friday, April 16, 2021

Name: Kuol Dual

Parent: Bok Ayak

From: Austin

Elementary: Lakeview

Favorite teacher of all time: Mr. Nechanicky because he would always make class fun and exciting

Favorite book/author: “The Maze Runner” by James Dashner

Past activities: I was a part of E3, where kids could partake in S.T.E.M. activities.

Accomplishments: Winner of the 2018 SCSC Writing Contest

Advice: Make time in your day to finish homework and assignments.

Comments from teachers:

Robin Hundley (Math): “Kuol is a mathematician rock star. He is a respectful young man with a great work ethic.”

Mary Bissen: “Kuol is a very polite, kind, hard-working and attentive student. He is a leader in the classroom, both academically and behaviorally. Kuol gives his full effort in everything he does. He’s truly a stand-out student!”

More News

‘It’s just too much’

Legionnaire of the Year: A helping hand whenever needed

Recognition for years with the Legion

Preventable deaths from alcohol use increased in 2020 in Minnesota

News

‘It’s just too much’

News

Legionnaire of the Year: A helping hand whenever needed

News

Recognition for years with the Legion

Health Updates

Preventable deaths from alcohol use increased in 2020 in Minnesota

Education

Star Class: Skills in the gym

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Finishing up the year, preparing for new one

Education

Southwest Middle School Standout Student

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Teacher wins national award for space education

News

Workforce Development Forum happening next week

News

Albert Lea wastewater facility recognized among others in region

Cops, Courts & Fires

Bill in honor of Matson clears finance committee

Cops, Courts & Fires

Resource officer shot at Tennessee high school recovering

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Nearly half of adults with at least 1 dose; cases rise

Cops, Courts & Fires

Unemployment fraud and other reports

News

Vikings stadium debt becomes piece of budget debate

Cops, Courts & Fires

Wright family demands more severe charges for Minn. ex-officer

Albert Lea Tigers

High school league seeks relief from masks in outdoor sports

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 14 new cases in Freeborn County; 49% of adults with at least 1 vaccine dose in state

News

Liquor store owners speak out about proposed change in sales hours

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin won’t testify at murder trial in Floyd’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested for intoxicated driving and other reports

News

US jobless claims plunge to 576,000, lowest since pandemic

Cops, Courts & Fires

Defense expert: Floyd died from heart trouble, not restraint

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-Minnesota cop faces hearing in shooting of Daunte Wright