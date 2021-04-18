expand
Ad Spot

April 18, 2021

Shots fired at Guardsmen patrolling near Wright scene

By Associated Press

Published 12:42 pm Sunday, April 18, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — Two National Guardsmen suffered minor injuries early Sunday when they were fired upon as they provided neighborhood security in Minneapolis following the police killing of a 20-year-old Black man in a nearby suburb, authorities said.

The Minnesota Guard said the men were hurt when several shots came from a light-colored SUV around 4:19 a.m. One was treated at a hospital for an injury for shattered glass, and the other Guard member’s injuries were described as superficial.

The Minneapolis area was on heightened alert for a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial in George Floyd’s death even before April 11 when a police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright in a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center.

The city’s police chief said he believed Officer Kim Potter mistakenly grabbed her handgun instead of her Taser. Both have since resigned, and Potter is charged with second-degree manslaughter.

The shooting Sunday happened in north Minneapolis, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from Brooklyn Center. The Guard members were on a patrol with Minneapolis police at the time.

The Brooklyn Center police station has been the site of protests every night since. Saturday’s demonstration was more subdued than earlier in the week, when police used a riot line to clear the street several nights and used gas, flash-bang grenades and marking rounds on demonstrators, some of whom threw objects at police and tried to damage a fence.

Closing arguments are Monday in Chauvin’s trial after three weeks of testimony.

More News

Half of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot

COVID-19 update: Almost 12K with at least one vaccine dose in Freeborn County

Fauci says he expects J&J vaccine to resume later this week

Shots fired at Guardsmen patrolling near Wright scene

Health Updates

Half of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Almost 12K with at least one vaccine dose in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Fauci says he expects J&J vaccine to resume later this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Shots fired at Guardsmen patrolling near Wright scene

Cops, Courts & Fires

Journalists allege police harassment at Minnesota protests

Cops, Courts & Fires

Defense expert in Derek Chauvin trial faces Maryland lawsuit

Health Updates

Worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops a staggering 3 million

News

‘It’s just too much’

News

Legionnaire of the Year: A helping hand whenever needed

News

Recognition for years with the Legion

Health Updates

Preventable deaths from alcohol use increased in 2020 in Minnesota

Education

Star Class: Skills in the gym

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Finishing up the year, preparing for new one

Education

Southwest Middle School Standout Student

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Teacher wins national award for space education

News

Workforce Development Forum happening next week

News

Albert Lea wastewater facility recognized among others in region

Cops, Courts & Fires

Bill in honor of Matson clears finance committee

Cops, Courts & Fires

Resource officer shot at Tennessee high school recovering

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Nearly half of adults with at least 1 dose; cases rise

Cops, Courts & Fires

Unemployment fraud and other reports

News

Vikings stadium debt becomes piece of budget debate

Cops, Courts & Fires

Wright family demands more severe charges for Minn. ex-officer

Albert Lea Tigers

High school league seeks relief from masks in outdoor sports