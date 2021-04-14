expand
Ad Spot

April 15, 2021

Shirley Ellinghuysen

By Submitted

Published 10:20 am Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Shirley Ellinghuysen was born September 21st, 1928 to Alden and Leila Hall in Spring Valley Minnesota. She passed on April 8, 2021.

Shirley Ellinghuysen

She also attended High School in Spring Valley. She worked a short time at Mayo Clinic before marrying Lyle Ellinghuysen in January 1951.

She was the mother of two children, Jerry and Jim and one Granddaughter, Anne (Jeneary). She is preceded in death by her parents. Her husband Lyle died in 2007.

Shirley was a long-time resident of southern Minnesota and Albert Lea. After a stint of husband Lyle’s active duty in the Navy, which took her to several places throughout the country, the family returned to Minnesota when Lyle took a position as a teacher and coach in Albert Lea in 1962.

Shirley was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and remained an attending member as long as health allowed.

Shirley loved being a Mom and a wife and spent countless hours attending sporting events for both her children and for Lyle, who was a coach of various sports within the Albert Lea school system.

Shirley loved Albert Lea. Her later years were spent at Thorne Crest in Albert Lea, both in assisted living and then in the skilled nursing wing. As was her way, she remained optimistic and outgoing until the end. Often speaking of Thorne Crest as “being on vacation.”

Shirley is survived by her two children, son Jerry and wife Joanna (Fort Collins, CO), son Jim (St. Paul), granddaughter Anne, Anne’s husband Greg Jeneary of LeMars, Iowa. She had two great grandchildren (Jacob and Megan Jeneary) also of LeMars Iowa.

A memorial will be held Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home in Albert Lea at 2:00 pm with visitation at 1:00. Pastor Todd Walsh will officiate.

More News

Chauvin won’t testify at murder trial in Floyd’s death

2 arrested for intoxicated driving and other reports

US jobless claims plunge to 576,000, lowest since pandemic

Fast, flavorful meals when you’re short on time

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin won’t testify at murder trial in Floyd’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested for intoxicated driving and other reports

News

US jobless claims plunge to 576,000, lowest since pandemic

Cops, Courts & Fires

Defense expert: Floyd died from heart trouble, not restraint

Cops, Courts & Fires

Former Minnesota cop charged in shooting of Black motorist

News

Minnesota extends COVID-19 state of emergency for 13th time

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations slow amid Johnson and Johnson ‘pause’

News

Electric vehicle sharing company looking to bring scooters to Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge refuses request to acquit Chauvin in Floyd’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Break-ins and other reports

News

Report: Broad missteps left Capitol Police unprepared Jan. 6

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota officer will be charged in shooting of Black motorist

Health Updates

Lighting event to recognize need for more organ donations

News

Dredging project left out of House bonding bill

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations, hospitalizations rising across state

Health Updates

Minnesota asks providers to halt Johnson & Johnson shots

News

What will happen with the 2021 Freeborn County Fair?

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota police chief, cop quit after Black driver’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Expert says cop was justified in pinning down Floyd

Cops, Courts & Fires

Possible identity theft reported and other reports

Education

17 inducted as honorees on Albert Lea High School Wall of Inspiration

Cops, Courts & Fires

Protest after chief says officer meant to use Taser, not gun

Health Updates

US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports

Health Updates

Council approves $200K loan to MercyOne