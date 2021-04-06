Scoreboard April 7

TONIGHT

Men’s soccer: Club Leon vs. Toronto FC, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1

MLB: Twins at Tigers, noon, Bally Sports North

NBA: Timberwolves at Pacers, 6 p.m., Bally Sports North Plus

NBA: Pelicans at Nets, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

NBA: Jazz at Suns, 9 p.m., ESPN

NHL: Oilers at Senators, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network

NHL: Canadiens at Maple Leafs, 6:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

NHL: Avalanche at Wild, 8 p.m., Bally Sports North

THURSDAY

Men’s soccer: Real Esteli vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Men’s soccer: Club Atlético Pantoja vs. CF Monterrey, 9 p.m., Fox Sports 1

MLB: Mariners at Twins, 3 p.m., Bally Sports North

NBA: Lakers at Heat, 6:30 p.m., TNT

NBA: Suns at Clippers, 9 p.m., TNT

NCAA men’s hockey: Massachusetts vs. Minnesota Duluth, 8 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA women’s soccer: Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 4 p.m., Big Ten Network Plus

PGA: The Masters, 2 p.m., ESPN

FRIDAY

NBA: Timberwolves at Celtics, 6:30 p.m., Bally Sports North Plus

NCAA baseball: Dallas Baptist at Missouri State, noon, ESPNU

NCAA baseball: Minnesota at Iowa, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

NCAA baseball: West Virginia at Baylor, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA softball: Minnesota at Northwestern, 3 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA softball: Duke at Florida State, 5 p.m., ESPN

NHL: Wild at Blues, 7 p.m., Bally Sports North

PGA: The Masters, 2 p.m., ESPN

Prep schedule

THURSDAY

Baseball: Austin at Albert Lea, 6:15 p.m.

Softball: Albert Lea at Austin, 5 p.m.

Boys and girls golf: Madelia at Alden-Conger, 4:30 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at home, 4:15 p.m.

Boys and girls track and field: NRHEG at home, 4:30 p.m.

United South Central at Medford, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball: Southland at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.

NRHEG at Loyola Catholic, 5 p.m.

Softball: Southland at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.

Bethlehem Academy at NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.

Boys and girls golf: Lanesboro at Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Mills at Eagle Grove, 4:15 p.m.

Boys track and field: Northwood-Kensett at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 5 p.m.

Girls track and field: Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills at Hampton Dumont, 4:30 p.m.

Monday’s results

Girls golf

Lake Mills at West Fork

1. Lake Mills 288

2. Central Springs 240

3. West Fork 245

Medalist — Makenna Hanson (LM) 49

Runner-up — Jadyn Hengesteg (LM) 55