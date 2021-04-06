expand
Ad Spot

April 7, 2021

Scoreboard April 7

By Staff Reports

Published 4:45 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

TONIGHT

Men’s soccer: Club Leon vs. Toronto FC, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1

MLB: Twins at Tigers, noon, Bally Sports North

NBA: Timberwolves at Pacers, 6 p.m., Bally Sports North Plus

NBA: Pelicans at Nets, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

NBA: Jazz at Suns, 9 p.m., ESPN

NHL: Oilers at Senators, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network

NHL: Canadiens at Maple Leafs, 6:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

NHL: Avalanche at Wild, 8 p.m., Bally Sports North

THURSDAY

Men’s soccer: Real Esteli vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Men’s soccer: Club Atlético Pantoja vs. CF Monterrey, 9 p.m., Fox Sports 1

MLB: Mariners at Twins, 3 p.m., Bally Sports North

NBA: Lakers at Heat, 6:30 p.m., TNT

NBA: Suns at Clippers, 9 p.m., TNT

NCAA men’s hockey: Massachusetts vs. Minnesota Duluth, 8 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA women’s soccer: Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 4 p.m., Big Ten Network Plus

PGA: The Masters, 2 p.m., ESPN

FRIDAY

NBA: Timberwolves at Celtics, 6:30 p.m., Bally Sports North Plus

NCAA baseball: Dallas Baptist at Missouri State, noon, ESPNU

NCAA baseball: Minnesota at Iowa, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

NCAA baseball: West Virginia at Baylor, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA softball: Minnesota at Northwestern, 3 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA softball: Duke at Florida State, 5 p.m., ESPN

NHL: Wild at Blues, 7 p.m., Bally Sports North

PGA: The Masters, 2 p.m., ESPN

Prep schedule

THURSDAY

Baseball: Austin at Albert Lea, 6:15 p.m.

Softball: Albert Lea at Austin, 5 p.m.

Boys and girls golf: Madelia at Alden-Conger, 4:30 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at home, 4:15 p.m.

Boys and girls track and field: NRHEG at home, 4:30 p.m.

United South Central at Medford, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball: Southland at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.

NRHEG at Loyola Catholic, 5 p.m.

Softball: Southland at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.

Bethlehem Academy at NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.

Boys and girls golf: Lanesboro at Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Mills at Eagle Grove, 4:15 p.m.

Boys track and field: Northwood-Kensett at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 5 p.m.

Girls track and field: Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills at Hampton Dumont, 4:30 p.m.

Monday’s results

Girls golf

Lake Mills at West Fork

1. Lake Mills 288

2. Central Springs 240

3. West Fork 245

Medalist — Makenna Hanson (LM) 49

Runner-up — Jadyn Hengesteg (LM) 55

More News

‘It’s a way to pay back’

Editorial Roundup: Welfare Walz plan to cut red tape is solid

Editorial: Thanks to volunteers throughout the area

Al Batt: The grass is always greener when it’s in your Easter basket

News

‘It’s a way to pay back’

News

Minnesota’s fishing opener is May 15 this year

Cops, Courts & Fires

Extra distracted driving campaign on Minnesota roads this month

Arts & Culture

Engagement: Murgic and Lair

News

Wintergreen welcomed to chamber

News

DNR: Be safe as early boating season gets started

Health Updates

Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states

Cops, Courts & Fires

State Judicial Branch expands payment options for court-ordered fines and fees

Health Updates

Race for vaccines is on as people in hospital, cases rise

News

Minnesota House Democrats unveil package of budget bills

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police official: Chauvin was trained to defuse situations

Health Updates

Official: Biden moving vaccine eligibility date for all U.S. adults to April 19

Cops, Courts & Fires

Counterfeit bill turned in and other reports

Education

Albert Lea school board hears plans for 2021 graduation

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: New death reported in Faribault County

Education

As schools reopen in Minnesota, COVID-19 cases climb

News

Break over, Minn. lawmakers ready to tackle budget

Health Updates

Minnesota to host FEMA vaccination site at state fairgrounds

Cops, Courts & Fires

ER doc theorized that lack of oxygen stopped Floyd’s heart

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lake Mills man pleads guilty in crash than injured several near Forest City

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 taken to hospital after crash

News

DNR: Play it safe as early boating season gets underway

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trial in Floyd’s death expected to turn to ex-cop’s training

Cops, Courts & Fires

Garage broken into and other reports