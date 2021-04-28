Sarah Stultz: End of the school year is fast approaching

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

Can you believe it?

We officially only have about a month of school left of the 2020-21 school year.

I don’t know about you guys, but even with all the changes we have had this year because of the pandemic — the switch to distance learning for a few months, coming back to school in-person and having to be quarantined when we had a close contact of a person who tested positive for COVID-19 — it seems like it has been a short year now as I look back on it.

This year has definitely had its challenging moments, but I applaud all of the teachers, paraeducators, other support staff and administrators for working to make it run as smoothly as possible for students and parents.

As a student receiving special education services, my son has a team of educators, therapists and others who help him achieve his goals — whether they be academic, social, physical or other goals.

My son has been blessed with an outstanding teacher and paraprofessionals who have helped him excel in many ways this year. They have helped him adjust to the changes in routine that have come more often than he may have liked with the pandemic, and they have helped him grow by leaps and bounds academically.

In a world full of negativity, they have been role models of positivity and kindness, and I am at ease each day I leave him in their care.

My son wishes he could have school everyday — that’s how much he enjoys going, seeing his friends and teachers, and simply being a part of the experiences of school.

Lucky for him, he will take part in the extended school year summer school program, which will help his learning continue into the summer.

Thanks again to all who have made this school year happen this year. I hope you know how much you are appreciated — not only by this momma but hundreds of others out there.

I have high hopes for next year as vaccinations continue to increase. Little by little I hope we can return to learning in-person five days a week.

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune. Her column appears every Wednesday.