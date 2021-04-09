expand
April 9, 2021

Rochester woman charged in Capitol insurrection released

By Associated Press

Published 11:43 am Friday, April 9, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — A Rochester woman charged in the U.S. Capitol insurrection last January has been released from custody.

FBI agents arrested 39-year-old Victoria White Thursday and she later appeared before a federal magistrate. Judge Becky Thorson ordered White’s release on the conditions that she remain law abiding, not possess a gun and appear before magistrate judge in Washington, D.C., via Zoom, on April 15. White did not enter a plea.

The Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office says among the charges White is facing are violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of justice and entering a restricted building or grounds.

The FBI says besides tips about White being at the Capitol, it found Facebook posts she made about her participation and have security video of her. The images show her wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat with a Trump-emblazoned flag tied to her neck like a cape, the Star Tribune reported.

The Capitol insurrection by a mob of Trump supporters happened as a joint congressional session was formalizing the electoral victory of Joe Biden as president. The attack left five people dead, including a Capitol police officer, and about 138 other officers injured.

Several hundred people have been charged so far in the siege that severely damaged the Capitol building and sent member of Congress into lockdown.

White is the second Minnesotan to be charged in the attack. Last month, federal prosecutors charged 31-year-old Jordan Stotts, of Moorhead, with trespassing and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

