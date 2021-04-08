expand
April 8, 2021

Rochester woman charged in attack on U.S. Capitol

By Associated Press

Published 11:54 am Thursday, April 8, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — FBI agents arrested a Rochester woman Thursday on charges connected to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Victoria White is expected to make her first appearance in federal court later Thursday. The details of the charges against the 39-year-old White have been sealed. It was not immediately clear if White has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

The Capitol insurrection by a mob of Trump supporters happened as a joint congressional session was formalizing the electoral victory of Joe Biden as president. The attack left five people dead, including a Capitol police officer, and about 138 other officers injured.

Several hundred people have been charged so far in the siege that severely damaged the Capitol building and sent member of Congress into lockdown.

White is the second Minnesotan to be charged in the attack. Last month, federal prosecutors charged 31-year-old Jordan Stotts, of Moorhead, with trespassing and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, both federal misdemeanors.

