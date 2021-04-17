Robin Gudal: The Lord will renew our strength

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

As I sit and type, it is a day I was supposed to be on an airplane to visit one of my adult children. Hanging out with your grown-up kids is like visiting the best parts of yourself. (unknown quote) I am not an overly patient person when it comes to having to wait to see or do something!

The next day I arrived at the Rochester airport only to have two more delays — wondering, will I ever get there? Breathe, Robin; I was behind on reading my devotions — ah, an occasion to catch up. Spoiler alert — I was in the presence of my child by late afternoon!

“Be still and know that I am God!” Psalm 46:10a. NLT. These are eight power-packed words! They have the authority to still, relax, slow down, cause breath, create inhale, cease crying, halt worrying, create a “lean-in,” stop me (you) in our tracks and re-direct us. “Be still and know that I am God!” Oh, I so need these eight words in my life.

Some delays can be nerve-wracked waiting, tragic and life altering, medical results among them. Yet, these eight words still hold all the power we need. I have not walked through this journey; I pray if I ever did that Jesus would fill all my cells with his stillness.

Iowa-born Sarah Pollard after many of life’s disappointments not only changed her name to Adeline, but experienced ill health, followed an off-the-grid ministry and had a failed dream of missionary work in Africa. Adeline found herself at a prayer meeting one night where a woman shared: “It doesn’t matter what you bring into our lives, Lord. Just have your way with us.” In December of 1934 at the age of 72, Adeline was on her way to speak in Pennsylvania when she was stricken with a seizure at the train station and died shortly following. Adeline’s life was a waiting place and then — heaven! Her life was full of earthly disappointments. The hymn “Have Thine Own Way, Lord” was penned amid her waiting.

Verse 1: Thou art the potter, I am the clay. Mold me and make me after Thy will, while I am waiting, yielded and still.

No. 2: Search me and try me, master, today! Whiter than snow, Lord, wash me just now, as in thy presence humbly I bow.

No. 3: Wounded and weary, help me, I pray! Power, all power, surely is thine! Touch me and heal me, Savior divine.

No. 4: Hold o’er my being absolute sway! Fill with thy Spirit till all shall see Christ only, always, living in me.

In the words of the group Leland, it is my prayer that we wait upon the Lord; Yes, I will wait, I will be still and know that you are God. Come on, let’s wait upon the Lord; he will renew our strength!

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.