Roberta Meyer

Roberta (Bertie) Lynn Wertjes Meyer was born on November 1, 1952, the first child of Herman John and Joanne (Larson) Wertjes. She died of Stage 4 lung cancer on April 18, 2021. To celebrate Bertie’s life, a walk-through visitation to greet her family will be held this Sunday, April 25, 2021 from 1:00 PM-4:00 PM at the Bricelyn American Legion Post #165. Please use the east door to the Legion as the entry. Please see brussheitner.com to leave an online condolence. Face masks and social distancing will be observed. Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

South Blue Earth Lutheran Church of rural Bricelyn has been at the center of many milestones for Bertie. She was baptized, attended Sunday School and confirmed there. On September 4, 1971, Bertie was united in marriage to Duane Meyer at South. Their daughter, Julie was also baptized and confirmed there. And now, her final resting place will be at SBE. Services are private with her family.

In addition to those benchmark events at the church, Bertie volunteered her time as a Sunday School teacher, WELCA, council member, and of course, as part of the Joanne/Bertie lefse-making team that supplied the church sale year after year. Bertie delighted in timing how quickly their lefse sold!

Bertie was also generous with her time in the Bricelyn community. Whether township board, Legion Auxiliary, blood drives, the library, or countless fundraisers, Bertie could be counted on to lend a hand…and a pan of bars.

Her professional life was one of service as well. She worked at the Lighthouse Café and Beth’s Grocery for many years, and then took on the management of the Bricelyn Legion in 1983. Bertie freely acknowledged that her bar customers were great listeners as she indulged in her most favorite of pass times: sharing stories about her beloved family. She often quipped that her customers really had no choice but to listen if they wanted a beer. Regardless, they were receptive to her tales all the same.

Bertie leaves behind her husband Duane and daughter Julie, along with daughter-in-law Jen Scholtes. She is also survived by mother Joanne Wertjes, siblings Dave (Paula) Wertjes, Catherine (Mark Wilcox) Wertjes and Carol (Joe) Kuster; mother-in-law Violet Meyer and siblings-in-law Dawn Bleick, Dave (Kathy) Meyer, Kim Meyer, Kay Meyer and Kelly (Ben) Martel. Her dearly cherished nieces and nephews are also left to celebrate memories of Bertie.

She was preceded in death by her sister Linda Marie, father Herman John Wertjes, father-in-law Clarence Meyer, brother-in-law Chuck “Red” Bleick, and nephew Jason Myers.

It is said that life is all about the dash between your born date and death date. Bertie’s dash was filled with love of visiting, love of family and love of serving….especially turkey goop and mac salad.