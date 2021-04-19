expand
Ad Spot

April 19, 2021

Robert ‘Bob’ Swearingen

By Submitted

Published 2:19 pm Monday, April 19, 2021

Robert LuVern ‘Bob’ Swearingen passed away on April 16, 2021 at the Prairie Manor Care Center in Blooming Prairie. He was 96 years old.

Robert ‘Bob’ Swearingen

A visitation for Bob will take place at 1:00pm on Sunday, April 25, 2021 with a memorial service to follow at 2:00pm at the First Lutheran Church of Ellendale. Pastor Wendell Anderson will officiate.

Robert was born on October 23, 1924 to Marion and Helen (Berg) Swearingen. Faith was important in his family and Bob was baptized, confirmed and a lifelong member of the First Lutheran Church of Ellendale. He was a graduate of Ellendale High School. On April 14, 1946 he was married to LaVon Marjorie ‘Marj’ Jensen. To their union, five children were born. The couple remained in the Ellendale area, where Bob farmed near his brothers.

As a lifelong farmer, Bob kept very busy in his younger years and he retired in 1988. Upon retiring, Bob, Marj and their children did a lot of camping around Lanesboro, Waseca and in Iowa and Wisconsin. For over twenty years, Bob and Marj would head to Lake Havasu, AZ to spend their winters. They also made their way to England where their son, Roger, was stationed. Bob joined the Prairie Manor community in 2013, and he immersed himself in all of the activities, from playing cards and dice to bingo and helping the ladies bake. He loved the people there and was equally loved back.

Bob also loved being a grandpa and great grandpa. He was very involved with them and especially loved shopping for cards and gifts. When receiving a card from Bob, they knew that he took a lot of time and effort deciding which one would be perfect.

Bob will be missed by his children, Roger (Caren) Swearingen of Ellendale, MN, Renee (Anthony) Holmes of Ellendale, MN, LuAnn (Keith) Miller of Beldenville, WI and Barb (Jack) Kuchenbecker of Albert Lea, MN; grandchildren, Ross Swearingen, Carrie (James) Grubbs, Shane St. John, Heidi (David) Anderson, Tiffany (Dallas) Deshanne, Sara (Brian) Wencl, Colette (Tony) Lea, Annie (Jared) Baker, Ashley (Aaron Bertram) Miller, Travis (Brooke) McKinney, Andy (Brianne) McKinney, Wendy (Brian) Bogen, Erika (Josh) Peroutka and Jeff (Kaely) Thostenson; great-grandchildren, Casey, Cory, Tori, Jacob, Evan, Grayson, Lexi, Jared, Lucy, Trase, Tyler, Beckett, Sailor, Sylvia, Frank, Lewis, Eddie, Tucker, Tayler, Zella, Jaelyn, Macray, Mavrik, Jordon, Jayce, Jenna, River, Dominic, Destiny, Ally and Ayla; brother, Lyle (Helen) Swearingen of Blaine, MN and many other loving extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Marj; daughter, Jean Thostenson; grandchildren, DJ Nolan and Amy Holmes; parents, Marion and Helen; and brothers, Merlyn, Marlyn and Lowell ‘Pete’ Swearingen.

More News

George Joseph Rozalez

Robert ‘Bob’ Swearingen

COVID-19 update: More than half of Minnesotans are vaccinated; positivity rate down

1st Bing-Oh prize claimed

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Health Updates

COVID-19 update: More than half of Minnesotans are vaccinated; positivity rate down

News

1st Bing-Oh prize claimed

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converter stolen and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Use of force reasonable, defense attorney argues

Health Updates

Half of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Almost 12K with at least one vaccine dose in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Fauci says he expects J&J vaccine to resume later this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Shots fired at Guardsmen patrolling near Wright scene

Cops, Courts & Fires

Journalists allege police harassment at Minnesota protests

Cops, Courts & Fires

Defense expert in Derek Chauvin trial faces Maryland lawsuit

Health Updates

Worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops a staggering 3 million

News

‘It’s just too much’

News

Legionnaire of the Year: A helping hand whenever needed

News

Recognition for years with the Legion

Health Updates

Preventable deaths from alcohol use increased in 2020 in Minnesota

Education

Star Class: Skills in the gym

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Finishing up the year, preparing for new one

Education

Southwest Middle School Standout Student

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Teacher wins national award for space education

News

Workforce Development Forum happening next week

News

Albert Lea wastewater facility recognized among others in region

Cops, Courts & Fires

Bill in honor of Matson clears finance committee

Cops, Courts & Fires

Resource officer shot at Tennessee high school recovering

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Nearly half of adults with at least 1 dose; cases rise