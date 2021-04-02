expand
Ad Spot

April 2, 2021

Red flag warning issued for area counties

By Staff Reports

Published 12:12 pm Friday, April 2, 2021

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for several counties throughout the state, including Freeborn and other surrounding counties.

A red flag warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and low humidity, a press release from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources states.

People should not burn while the warning remains in effect and should check any burning done recently to ensure the fire is out. Any spark could become a wildfire under red flag conditions.

The warning expires at 8 p.m.

It includes the following counties: Anoka, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Cottonwood, Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Mower, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Olmsted, Pipestone, Pope, Ramsey, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Rock, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Steele, Stevens, Swift, Traverse, Wabasha, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wright and Yellow Medicine.

Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag said the restriction does not include recreational fires of 3-by-3-feet in size, but they are discouraged.

More News

Red flag warning issued for area counties

Gas drive-off and other reports

Fully vaccinated can travel again, says new CDC guidance

Police lieutenant: Kneeling on neck ‘top tier, deadly force’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Red flag warning issued for area counties

Cops, Courts & Fires

Gas drive-off and other reports

News

Fully vaccinated can travel again, says new CDC guidance

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police lieutenant: Kneeling on neck ‘top tier, deadly force’

News

US employers add 916,000 jobs in March as hiring accelerates

Cops, Courts & Fires

Duty sergeant: Officers could have ended Floyd restraint

News

‘Even in the darkest of times there is hope’

Cops, Courts & Fires

10-year-old found safe a day after taking SUV for a ride

News

Survey: strong economic growth continues in the region

Cops, Courts & Fires

Floyd’s girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction

Cops, Courts & Fires

Tabs stolen off license plate and other reports

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: New cases increase in Freeborn County, statewide

News

Freeborn County Driver Vehicle Services Office closed due to COVID-19 exposure

News

Pfizer: Vaccine effective up to 6 months later

News

Scouts collect equivalent of almost 67,000 pounds of food over weekend in south-central Minnesota

Health Updates

MDH updates dining and activity guidance for assisted living-type facilities

News

Emerald ash borer found in Blue Earth County

Health Updates

Minnesota hospitalizations due to virus exceed 400

Health Updates

Public Health continues to prioritize high-risk individuals for vaccinations

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 views of Floyd onlookers: Desperate to help, or angry mob

Cops, Courts & Fires

Mail stolen and other reports

Health Updates

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin trial: Witnesses tell of anger, helplessness watching Floyd die

News

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in