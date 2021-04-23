Rebels victorious over 3 others at USC invite

The United South Central boys’ and girls’ track and field teams hosted three other teams Thursday night at the annual USC invite.

The Rebels came out on top in both the boys’ and girls’ competitions with numerous first-place finishes to show for it.

Individually, the Rebels had six first-place finishes. Riley Staloch had two as an individual, winning the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 19.96 and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.52.

Isaac Burgett also won two individual events, winning the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.59, and the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.51.

Distance running was another plus for the Rebels, as Gabe Schroeder won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:19.57, and Micah Hamson won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:44.31.

The girls’ team had three first-place finishes, all from the same athlete. Melany Ehlert had a big afternoon, winning the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.17, the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 55.44, and the long jump with a jump of 14’6”.

The boys’ team won the meet, narrowly edging out NRHEG in the process. The final standings had United South Central at the top 88, NRHEG 82, Hayfield 47, Medford 45.

The girls’ team also won, but by a wider margin. The final girls standings had United South Central winning with 88, Hayfield with 64, followed by NRHEG with 59 and Medford with 48.