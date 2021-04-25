PUBLIC NOTICE

ADJOURNED MEETING OF THE COUNTY BOARD

April 6, 2021

The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn County Boardroom at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Members present: Commissioners Belshan, Edwin, Forman and Herman in person, with Commissioner Shoff via Zoom.

Commissioner Herman offered the following motion; MOVED, approving the agenda as presented. Motion seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21–087 Approval of the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners Consent Agenda as provided in the Freeborn County Board Rule of Procedure 9(A). Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.

The Commissioners provided Board Committee updates.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-088 Approving the Preparation a letter in Support. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.

Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-089 Authorizing Well Sharing Agreement for Oakland Shop. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-090 Resolution to accept a donation to the Freeborn County CVCC From Nunda Township. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-091 ACCEPTING THE RESIGNATION OF TIM TAPPE. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-092 TO FILL THE FREEBORN COUNTY DETENTION DEPUTY POSITION. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman.

After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-093 ACCEPTING THE RESIGNATION OF HEATHER COOMBS. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin.

After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-094 Granting Liquor Licenses.

Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-095 Granting Gambling Permit

Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-096 Approving 2 a.m. Closing License for Harmony Park. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-097 Approving REG for the Addition of a Commercial Truck Scale. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-098 Approving M & M Farms for the Addition of a Storage Structure. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-099 Approving Krown Inc. for a Storage Structure and Tank. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-100 Approving Freeborn County Law Library fees. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-101 Approving the Freeborn County Law Librarian salary(s). Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan.

After discussion, a vote was taken with Commissioners Edwin, Forman, Herman and Shoff voting yay and Commissioner Belshan voting nay wanting the minutes to reflect that he believes that if it is not mandated, then he didn’t believe Freeborn County should be doing what is not mandated. The Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-102 Approving Application for Funding the Freeborn-Waseca Regional Trail (FWRT) Master Plan. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-103 Approval of Amendment of Lease dated August 15, 1993. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-104 Approving Driveway Easement Agreement. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

At this time, the owners of the property, Mehal Shah and Nitesh Awashti of A & S Stores LLC advised the Board with their plans for the property.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-105 Approval of Claims

General Fund $503,273.76; County Road & Bridge $188,452.44; Human Services $159,524.38; Public Health $122,563.18; Debt Srvc-Turtle Creek Watershed $750.00; County Ditch $4,595.59; Trust & Agency $52,083.75;

Payroll Clearing Fund $872.28; Turtle Creek Watershed $298.83; Social Services Collaboration $41.50; Tax Collection Fund $1,014.85 FUND TOTALS $1,059,371.65. Number of Claims not exceeding $300 – 87. Dollar amount of claims not exceeding $300 – $8,878.74. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.

Chair, Commissioner Shoff adjourned the meeting at 9:52 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

By: Christopher N. Shoff, Chair Attest: Thomas Jensen, Clerk/Administrator

Albert Lea Tribune: Apr. 24, 2021

