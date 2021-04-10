expand
Ad Spot

April 10, 2021

PUBLIC HEARING

By Submitted

Published 3:43 pm Saturday, April 10, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice Of Public Hearing
Shell Rock River
Watershed District

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Managers of the Shell Rock River Watershed District will hold a public hearing on April 13, 2021 beginning at approximately 8:31 AM, to conduct a public hearing via teleconference as provided by Minn. Stat. § 13D.021, subd. 1, relating to the establishment of the Miller Tract Wetland Restoration including the Orr Wetland Restoration and IC&E Wetland Enhancement. Means of financing is Lessard Sams Outdoor Heritage Council. Draft plans are available to view via shellrock.org. As the Shell Rock River Watershed District is office is closed to the public, anyone wishing to address the Board of Managers or Administrator regarding this matter can submit comments in writing via email to andy.henschel@co.freeborn.mn.us no later than 4:00 p.m., Monday April 12, 2021.  Comments received will be read into the record during the Public Hearing portion of the meeting. This meeting will be recorded and available on shellrock.org and Facebook.

Albert Lea Tribune:
Apr. 10, 2021
PUBLIC HEARING

More News

Ex-officer’s trial in Floyd’s death shows courtroom tactics

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations, cases, ICU needs all climbing

24-PR-21-477

24-PR-21-334

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-officer’s trial in Floyd’s death shows courtroom tactics

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations, cases, ICU needs all climbing

News

Lawmakers seek long-term limit on governors’ emergency power

Health Updates

As vaccine eligibility expands, one southern Minnesota health department recalibrates

News

Future of state’s historic tax credits still up in air

Arts & Culture

The stories in the apron strings

Education

Pre-K Star Class

News

Civic Music scholarship auditions affected by pandemic

News

Minnesotans to see expanded tax credits through MNsure

News

Bolan church to host to-go meal

Education

ALC Standout Student

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Albert Lea Tribune loses longtime mascot to natural causes

News

Minneapolis-St. Paul airport unveils robot food server

Education

Survey: Even as schools reopen, many students learn remotely

Cops, Courts & Fires

Rochester woman charged in Capitol insurrection released

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 25 new cases in Freeborn County, one new death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Child hit by car and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Medical examiner blames police pressure for Floyd’s death

News

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

Arts & Culture

‘We know what it would mean if the city were to lose something like this’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Gulf builds in MN Legislature over public safety plans

Education

Even with prospect of aid, Minnesota school budgets in dire shape

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 19 new cases in Freeborn County; new death in Steele County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Expert says Floyd died from a lack of oxygen