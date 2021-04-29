expand
Ad Spot

April 29, 2021

Pop machine damaged and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:59 am Thursday, April 29, 2021

The pop machine outside the American Legion was reported damaged at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at 142 N. Broadway. Damage was estimated at $300. 

 

1 arrested on domestic abuse no contact order violation

Police arrested Jeremia Michael Roberts, 34, for a violation of a domestic abuse no contact order at 8:32 a.m. Wednesday at 406 Frank Hall Drive. 

 

Dumpster pried open

Police received a report of a dumpster that had been pried open and trash illegally dumped at 9:17 a.m. Wednesday at 1025 S. Broadway.

 

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested April Amanda Wytaske, 42, on a felony Department of Corrections warrant at 2:59 p.m. Wednesday at 700 S. U.S. Highway 69.

Deputies arrested Jamie John Kujak, 32, on a Worth County warrant in a traffic stop at 8:44 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 225th Street and Bluegrass Road.

More News

White farmers sue seeking government loan forgiveness

The Interchange owner arrested in Clear Lake

Man dies after crash in Worth County

Cheryl A. Howard

Cops, Courts & Fires

White farmers sue seeking government loan forgiveness

Cops, Courts & Fires

The Interchange owner arrested in Clear Lake

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man dies after crash in Worth County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Pop machine damaged and other reports

News

Remaining $50 Spring Bing-Oh! prizes claimed; blackout prize remains

News

Biden’s declaration: America’s democracy ‘is rising anew’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman injured in crash on I-35

Cops, Courts & Fires

National Guard presence during Chauvin trial cost $25M

Cops, Courts & Fires

Brainerd man sentenced to 4 years for fire at Minneapolis protest

Health Updates

Hy-Vee pharmacies now offering free COVID-19 vaccines without appointments

News

Supreme Court affirms block of key PolyMet mine permit

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin juror says guilty verdicts could have come quicker

Cops, Courts & Fires

Pistol stolen from vehicle and other reports

News

A surge in the market

News

POET Biorefining – Glenville earns safety award

Cops, Courts & Fires

Warrants remain outstanding for owner of The Interchange

News

Hy-Vee named one of best supermarkets in nation

News

USDA expands nutrition assistance for seniors amid pandemic with rescue plan funding

News

K&W Stores receives grant

Arts & Culture

Riverland Theatre celebrates the power of love with musical adaptation of ‘As You Like It’

Arts & Culture

First Lutheran Church to have special services to honor health care workers serving in the area

News

Ruby’s Pantry this weekend

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin sentencing in Floyd death pushed back slightly to June 25

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Minnesota’s spring COVID-19 wave receding