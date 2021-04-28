expand
Ad Spot

April 28, 2021

Pistol stolen from vehicle and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:58 am Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Police received a report at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday of a pistol that had been stolen from a vehicle overnight at 114 S. Third Ave. 

 

1 booked on DWI charges

Police booked and released a person on fourth-degree driving while intoxicated charges after receiving a report at 7:43 a.m. Tuesday of a younger male who had driven through a red light and was driving all over the road. 

 

Altered check reported

Police received a report at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday that someone had attempted to use an altered check the night before at 437 Bridge Ave. 

 

Juvenile cited for vape device

Police cited a juvenile for possession of a vape device at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday at 2000 Tiger Lane. 

 

Saw taken from house

Police received a report at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday of a saw that was taken from a house at 1319 S. Broadway. The door lock to the house was also damaged.

 

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Russel Mark Jackson, 42, for third-degree driving while intoxicated after receiving a report at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday of a male that appeared to be passed out in the middle of the parking lot at 609 E. Main St. 

 

Man arrested for strangulation

Police arrested David Francis Turner, 40, for strangulation and domestic assault at 5:57 p.m. Tuesday at 210 S. Third Ave. 

 

Vehicle stolen, recovered

A 2005 Ford Explorer was reported stolen at 7:19 a.m. Tuesday at 28018 North Island Circle in Maple Island. The vehicle was later recovered at 29290 835th Ave. 

 

Buildings broken into

An electrical building at 83393 Freeborn County Road 46 in Hayward was reported broken into at 7:23 a.m. Tuesday. Nothing was taken. 

Two storage buildings were reported broken into at 5:01 p.m. Tuesday at 84852 Minnesota Highway 251 in Hollandale.  

 

House broken into

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday of a house that was broken into at 31585 895th Ave. A 12-gauge shotgun, a box of shells, jewelry and other items were missing. 

 

1 arrested on warrants

Kameron William Larsen turned himself in on local warrants at 8:59 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

More News

PUBLIC HEARING

24-PR-21-507

Chauvin juror says guilty verdicts could have come quicker

Pistol stolen from vehicle and other reports

News

PUBLIC HEARING

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin juror says guilty verdicts could have come quicker

Cops, Courts & Fires

Pistol stolen from vehicle and other reports

News

A surge in the market

News

POET Biorefining – Glenville earns safety award

Cops, Courts & Fires

Warrants remain outstanding for owner of The Interchange

News

Hy-Vee named one of best supermarkets in nation

News

USDA expands nutrition assistance for seniors amid pandemic with rescue plan funding

News

K&W Stores receives grant

Arts & Culture

Riverland Theatre celebrates the power of love with musical adaptation of ‘As You Like It’

Arts & Culture

First Lutheran Church to have special services to honor health care workers serving in the area

News

Ruby’s Pantry this weekend

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin sentencing in Floyd death pushed back slightly to June 25

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Minnesota’s spring COVID-19 wave receding

News

Another suit asks Minnesota courts to oversee redistricting

News

CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man sentenced to almost 8 years in prison for meth found in traffic stop on I-90

Cops, Courts & Fires

Training details scarce in file of officer who shot Daunte Wright

News

Job vacancies bounce back above 127,000 in fourth quarter 2020 across Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Health Updates

First-grader in southwestern Minnesota dies of COVID-19

News

Biden to sign $15 minimum wage for federal contract workers

News

Council approves waiving permit, license fees for businesses affected by COVID closures

Albert Lea Magazine

Stop and smell the roses