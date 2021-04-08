expand
April 8, 2021

Phillip R. Briggs

Published 3:22 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

Phillip R. Briggs 77-year-old resident of Ellendale, MN passed away Allina Health Hospital in Owatonna, MN. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Phillip was born on July 24, 1943 in Hulbert, OK to Otos and June Briggs. He was united in marriage to Karen Cleven on July 3, 1973. Phillip worked as a farmer and as an over the road truck driver. His second job was playing poker. Phillip took great pride in his John Deere tractor collection and enjoyed taking them out for rides. He liked fast cars and going to NHRA Races. Phillip and Karen spent 16 years wintering in Arizona. His is true joy was his grandchildren, and even more so his grandchildren.

Phillip is survived by his loving wife, Karens Briggs; children, Denise Briggs, Scott Briggs; grandchildren, Aaron (Molly) Liverseed, Santana (Tim Williams) Liverseed, Andrea Briggs, Gavin Briggs, Shea Briggs, Alan Martin, Tyler Martin; great-grandchildren, Klare Liverseed, Lorelei Liverseed, Caroline Williams, Scarlett Williams; daughter-in-law, April Briggs; brother, Russ Briggs; aunts, Joy Hotchkiss, and Carol Nelson.

He is preceded in death his parents; son, Garret Briggs; great-granddaughter, Ava Liverseed; and sister-in-law, Diane Briggs.

Arrangements are with the Bonnerup Funeral Service in Ellendale.

