expand
Ad Spot

April 1, 2021

A nurse at the Royal Free Hospital simulates the administration of the Pfizer vaccine to support staff training ahead of the rollout in London earlier in December. - Yui Mok/pool photo via AP/via MPR News

Pfizer: Vaccine effective up to 6 months later

By Associated Press

Published 9:05 am Thursday, April 1, 2021

NEW YORK — Pfizer says its vaccine continues to be effective against COVID-19 up to six months later.

Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, announced updated results Thursday from their ongoing late-stage study of more than 44,000 volunteers.

The companies said the vaccine was 91% effective against symptomatic disease and was even more protective in preventing severe disease. Of 927 confirmed COVID-19 cases detected through March 13, 77 were among people who received the vaccine and 850 were among people who got dummy shots.

There were no serious safety concerns and the vaccine also appeared to work against a variant first detected in South Africa, the companies said.

The U.K. and U.S. gave the emergency green light to roll out Pfizer’s vaccine late last year followed by many other countries. The vaccine is authorized for ages 16 and up.

This week, the companies said the vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, based on a study of 2,260 U.S. volunteers.

More News

Pfizer: Vaccine effective up to 6 months later

A brunch spread fit for spring

Scouts collect equivalent of almost 67,000 pounds of food over weekend in south-central Minnesota

MDH updates dining and activity guidance for assisted living-type facilities

News

Pfizer: Vaccine effective up to 6 months later

News

Scouts collect equivalent of almost 67,000 pounds of food over weekend in south-central Minnesota

Health Updates

MDH updates dining and activity guidance for assisted living-type facilities

News

Emerald ash borer found in Blue Earth County

Health Updates

Minnesota hospitalizations due to virus exceed 400

Health Updates

Public Health continues to prioritize high-risk individuals for vaccinations

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 views of Floyd onlookers: Desperate to help, or angry mob

Cops, Courts & Fires

Mail stolen and other reports

Health Updates

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin trial: Witnesses tell of anger, helplessness watching Floyd die

News

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

News

Area farmers are optimistic they’ll get in fields early for second consecutive year

Faith

‘It’s been a real blessing being in Albert Lea’

News

Community Sew Day approaching in April

Education

Riverland students celebrate virtual choir collaboration project

News

Organizations: Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary

News

Historic river pollution threatens Great Lakes fish

News

Youth for Christ highlighted

News

Study highlights higher profits for ag water quality certified farms

Health Updates

April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month in Minnesota

Health Updates

Two Tims — Govs. Walz and Pawlenty — get COVID shots side by side

Health Updates

‘Sick for a season’: A glimpse at the road to recovery after a difficult battle with COVID

Cops, Courts & Fires

Squad car damaged by gunfire in Duluth

News

Minnesota Farm Bureau recognizes 26 sesquicentennial farms across state