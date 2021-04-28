expand
April 28, 2021

Peggy A. Lueck

By Submitted

Published 6:30 pm Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Peggy A. Lueck, 69, of Albert Lea, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester from a longtime illness.

Peggy was born November 13, 1951 to John “Hughie” and Patricia (Rohde) Courtney in Waseca, MN, and graduated from Waldorf Pemberton High School. She graduated from beauty college in Mankato and stayed beautiful all her life. Although she had her degree as a beautician, she worked at Streater as an inventory clerk and then later at Alliance Benefit Group in the call center.

She met her husband, Bill Lueck, through his cousin, but it was Bill’s Harley Davidson that won her over. Together they loved riding and eventually had a his, hers, and theirs bike. Peggy loved listening to music, especially the Beatles and Bob Dylan, and attending concerts; she had a great time wherever she went. She was most proud of her kids; she loved teaching them about life and watching them be successful in their own way. She was excited to be Maverick’s grandma and bragged to everyone.

Peggy appreciated humor, kindness, friendship, and was gracious. She liked to root for the underdog. Family was very important to her, and she loved spending time with her high-school friends known affectionately as “The Loonies.” She enjoyed taking classes that let her flex her creative muscle and loved to quilt.

Peggy is survived by her husband of 39 years, Bill; children: Matt (Vanessa) Courtney, Amber (Kevin) Courtney, Kasey (Robert) Wolters, Dustin Lueck, and Damon (Heather) Lueck; grandchildren: Maverick Wolters, Katie Smith, Cody Lueck, Abby Lueck, Nevada Lueck, Hudson Lueck, and Truman Lueck; her brother, John (Lori) Courtney; mother-in-law: Arlene Lueck; and many other loving family members and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and her father-in-law, Robert Lueck.

A visitation will take place from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Service. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 at Crossroads Church with visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Jeff Phelps will officiate.

