Phillip Briggs

July 24, 1943-April 7, 2021

OWATONNA, Minn. – Phillip Briggs, 77, Ellendale, Minn., died Wednesday, April 7, in Owatonna Hospital.

A memorial visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Bonnerup Funeral Service in Ellendale.

Arrangements by Bonnerup Funeral Service.