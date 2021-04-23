expand
April 22, 2021

Nielsen: at least 23.2 million watched Chauvin verdict

By Sarah Stultz

Published 8:10 pm Thursday, April 22, 2021

NEW YORK — At least 23.2 million Americans watched on television this week as former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin

The Nielsen company’s estimate came from viewership figures on 11 different networks that carried Tuesday’s verdict live. The actual audience was likely higher, however, since Nielsen’s count did not include ESPN, which also carried the verdict.

Word spread that the verdict was coming some 90 minutes before it was delivered, giving time for an audience to gather.

CNN, with an estimated 4.03 million viewers, had the biggest audience, according to Nielsen. ABC, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, NBC and CBS all had at least 3 million people watching.

Floyd, a Black man, died after Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes last May, sparking protests around the world.

