April 16, 2021

Multiple Tigers place in boys’ and girls’ track and field meets

By Tyler Julson

Published 5:55 pm Friday, April 16, 2021

The Albert Lea boys’ and girls’ track team each competed in a meet in Faribault Thursday night.

The boys took on two other teams in Faribault and the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, while the girls took on Faribault, Minnesota Academy for the Deaf, as well as Owatonna.

Boys’ team picks up
four first-place finishes

The 4×800-meter relay team was the first race won by the Tigers Thurday night. The team of sophomores Gavin Hanke, Partick Holcomb and Pacey Brekke, and senior Aaron Bauers won with a time of 9:23.07.

Hanke also took first place in the 3200-meter run with a time of 10:56.73.

Another relay team of Bauers, fellow senior Jashua Everett, sophomore Judd Moller and freshman Ashton Anderson won the 4×400-meter relay with a time of 3:57.73.

Moller and Brekke also tied for first place in the high jump, each with successful attempts of 4’10”.

There were also a handful of second-place finishers. Holcomb came in second place in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:27.89. Sophomore Luke Wangsness finished as runner-up in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.88, and junior Justin Christianson came in second of the 800-meter run with a time of 2:27.84.

As a team, the Tigers finished in second place with a score of 46. Faribault had 119 and the Minnesota State Academey for the Deaf had 15.

The boys team will be back on the track Tuesday night when they travel to Mankato East High School for a Big Nine quad meet.

Sophomores show
out for girls’ team

It was a little bit tougher for the girls’ team, who took on three other opponents as opposed to the boys who took on two.

Sophomore Michaela Attig took home the only first-place finish for the girls’ team, winning the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.37.

Fellow sophomore Kendall Kenis had the next highest finish for the Tigers, coming in third place  in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:47.70.

Sophomore Allyson Butt came in fourth place in both the discus and shot put, throwing 77’4” in the discus and 26’5.25” in the shot put.

The girls’ team will also be back in action Tuesday, however they will be competing at Mankato West.

