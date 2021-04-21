expand
Ad Spot

April 21, 2021

Minnesota Guardsmen to return from Africa deployment

By Submitted

Published 4:35 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Over 700 soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment headquartered in Mankato, will return to Minnesota over the coming weeks after an 11-month deployment in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa.

“Our soldiers successfully accomplished their mission while facing numerous challenges including a global pandemic,” said Lt. Col. Chip Rankin, the task force commander in a news release. “We were one of the first to deploy in this new normal, and our soldiers handled it with discipline and professionalism.”

Task Force Bayonet’s mission in the Horn of Africa was to provide force protection through security forces in the region of Djibouti, Somalia and Kenya, to support the Africa Command Theater Security Cooperation Strategy, and to ensure the success of the East Africa Response Force.

The 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry, which made up the majority of the deployed task force, Task Force Bayonet, left Minnesota in June 2020 for Fort Bliss, Texas, to conduct premobilization training. The task force arrived in the Horn of Africa in July.

Upon assumption of its mission in Africa, Task Force Bayonet immediately experienced an evolution in its primary mission by increasing its force protection footprint throughout Somalia. Task Force Bayonet personnel managed base operations for over 600 personnel and 30 separate entities. Towards the end of the deployment, the task force began Operation Octave Quartz and assisted in repositioning U.S. Department of Defense forces from Somalia to other areas in East Africa.

The battalion deployed as a multi-state Army National Guard task force including Soldiers from units in Iowa and Illinois. While deployed, the battalion worked with several foreign partners, including the French Forces of Djibouti, the Armed Forces of Djibouti, the Uganda People’s Defense Force, the Kenya Defense Forces, the Somali National Army, the Royal British Army, the African Union Mission to Somalia and many more key international partners in the Horn of Africa.

The 2-135th Infantry has a long and proud history of service to the nation, dating back to the First Minnesota Regiment’s service in the Civil War.

“The storied legacy of the First Minnesota Infantry Regiment as witnessed at Gettysburg back in 1863 lives on today through Task Force Bayonet over an 11-month deployment serving multiple commands in a variety of security missions across multiple countries on the continent with discipline, dedication and pride,” Rankin said.

 

More News

Christine Veldman

24-PR-21-534

24-PR-21-432

24-PR-21-525

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

Minnesota Guardsmen to return from Africa deployment

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin jury could stay anonymous for a long time

Health Updates

Minnesota patients 16 and up can schedule vaccination for COVID-19

News

‘This is the start of something big’

News

Prince fans headed to Paisley Park five years after death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Justice Department announces Minneapolis police probe day after Floyd case verdict

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for identity theft and other reports

News

Woman shares joy of volunteering through Mayo’s Albert Lea hospice program

News

Remembering the war

Education

Head Start applications accepted

News

Reporting fish die-offs helps the DNR and others respond

News

Does COVID-19 vaccination impact blood donation eligibility?

Cops, Courts & Fires

Crowds react with joy, wariness to verdict in Floyd’s death

News

Advocates of 4-H encourage use of county fairgrounds

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea Area Schools releases statement following Chauvin verdict

Health Updates

Cases continue to fall, vaccinations hold steady

Cops, Courts & Fires

Jury finds Chauvin guilty of murder, manslaughter in Floyd killing

News

SBA announces application and guidelines for official Restaurant Revitalization Fund

News

Local chamber Governmental Affairs Committee announces Highway 65/Main Street working group

News

4th year of dredging on Fountain Lake begins

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 arrested on warrants and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Out of sight but center stage, jurors weigh Chauvin’s fate

Education

Albert Lea Area Schools considered ‘not in good standing’ with MSHSL

News

Walter Mondale, Carter’s vice president, dies at 93