Minnesota gives 2 million adults at least one vaccine dose

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota hit the 2 million mark for people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the state’s Department of Health reported Sunday. “Getting vaccinated will allow us to get back to the people we love and the things we have missed — and put an end to this pandemic,” said Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement. However, virus case counts are also on the rise. Health officials reported 1,784 new infections. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by nearly 47%, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers. Minnesota has recorded the nation’s fifth-highest of new cases per population in that time. Both hospitalizations and deaths from the virus were trending up as well. There were 13 new deaths reported, bringing the toll from the pandemic to 6,957. Health officials have said that getting people vaccinated will help stem a virus surge like the one seen last year. The Department of Health reported 2,050,888 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, representing 46% of people over 16. About 67% of those people have been fully vaccinated. Minnesota set a high for vaccines reported in a day, recording 89,214 on Saturday.

South-central Minnesota update

Freeborn County on Sunday reported seven new cases. It has had 3,201 cases since the pandemic began and currently has 90 active cases. No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported.

The new cases included two people between 10 and 14, one person in their 20s, two people in their 30s, one person in their 40s and one person in their 50s.

As of Friday, 11,373 people in Freeborn County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 7,467 people have received the completed series.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: one new lab-confirmed case; 1,417 total cases; 5,059 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 3,545 had received the completed series.

• Mower County: five new lab-confirmed cases; 4,465 total cases; 15,853 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 10,129 had received the completed series.

• Steele County: 19 new lab-confirmed cases, four probable cases; 3,489 total cases; 12,659 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 8,195 had received the completed series.

• Waseca County: 10 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,268 total cases; 6,389 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 4,345 had received the completed series.