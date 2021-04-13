expand
Ad Spot

April 13, 2021

Minnesota asks providers to halt Johnson & Johnson shots

By Associated Press

Published 2:35 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota officials told healthcare providers around the state Tuesday to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine amid fears the shots may cause blood clots.

The Minnesota Department of Health said in a release that an extremely rare type of blood clot has been reported in six people who received the vaccine in the United States. All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred six to 13 days after vaccination, the release said.

Minnesota officials said they are not aware of any cases occurring among the more than 184,000 stare residents who have received this vaccine, Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are acting out of an abundance of caution and the state will follow suit.

“We will be closely monitoring the federal review process and use that information to help guide our efforts here in Minnesota in the days ahead,” she said.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine represents about 6.6% percent of the total supply of vaccines Minnesota has received to date, so the pause is not expected to dramatically slow the pace of vaccinations in the state, officials said.

More News

Albert Lea wins at Wedgewood

Durant, Nets beat Timberwolves 127-97 in rescheduled game

Devers, Bosox win snowy 7th in row; Twins hold silent moment

Dredging project left out of House bonding bill

News

Dredging project left out of House bonding bill

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations, hospitalizations rising across state

Health Updates

Minnesota asks providers to halt Johnson & Johnson shots

News

What will happen with the 2021 Freeborn County Fair?

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota police chief, cop quit after Black driver’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Expert says cop was justified in pinning down Floyd

Cops, Courts & Fires

Possible identity theft reported and other reports

Education

17 inducted as honorees on Albert Lea High School Wall of Inspiration

Cops, Courts & Fires

Protest after chief says officer meant to use Taser, not gun

Health Updates

US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports

Health Updates

Council approves $200K loan to MercyOne

News

Worth County passes commercial wind moratorium

News

City Council approves reopening guidelines

News

‘We’re going to get through it’

News

Twins, Wolves, Wild postpone games following police shooting

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Almost half of Minnesota adults vaccinated; more than 11,000 in Freeborn County with at least one shot

Cops, Courts & Fires

George Floyd’s brother sheds tears on the stand

Cops, Courts & Fires

Assault reported and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecution case nears end in ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun

Health Updates

Minnesota gives 2 million adults at least one vaccine dose

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-officer’s trial in Floyd’s death shows courtroom tactics

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations, cases, ICU needs all climbing

News

Lawmakers seek long-term limit on governors’ emergency power