April 9, 2021

Minneapolis-St. Paul airport unveils robot food server

By Associated Press

Published 4:55 pm Friday, April 9, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — A rolling droid is delivering food to travelers at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Thursday that the droid, called Gita is part of a pilot program at Terminal 1.

Customers order food from 16 airport vendors using their phones or laptops. Gita delivers it within 15 to 30 minutes, using visual sensing technology to follow a worker to the customer. The customer can open the cube-shaped droid’s cargo doors to retrieve their order.

The robot is designed to promote social distancing and encourage contactless ordering.

