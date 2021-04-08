expand
Ad Spot

April 8, 2021

Michael Thomas Warner

By Submitted

Published 10:14 am Thursday, April 8, 2021

Michael Thomas Warner, 63, of Clarks Grove, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Michael Thomas Warner

Michael was born July 8, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois to Vincent and Marilyn Warner. The first of four boys. Michael graduated from high school in 1975.

In 1987, Michael moved to Clarks Grove, MN and married Carol Lipowski. He had two boys, Benjamin and Vincent. Michael worked as a laborer for Hillcrest Homes and K&K fabrication for 25 years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandsons, Gage and Trenton, and his nephew Tylan. In his free time, Michael fixed up muscle cars for years and loved to go out fishing. Michael loved to serve and help others.

He will be missed by all who knew him.

More News

COVID-19 update: 19 new cases in Freeborn County; new death in Steele County

Duane W. Schmidt

Expert says Floyd died from a lack of oxygen

Rochester woman charged in attack on U.S. Capitol

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 19 new cases in Freeborn County; new death in Steele County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Expert says Floyd died from a lack of oxygen

Cops, Courts & Fires

Rochester woman charged in attack on U.S. Capitol

Cops, Courts & Fires

Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for assault and other reports

Health Updates

Feeling guilty, anxious about your COVID-19 vaccine search? You’re not alone

News

Feds charge Minnesota man tied to violent boogaloo movement

Education

‘A champion for them and for us’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: New deaths reported in Freeborn, Steele counties

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI, meth possession and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minneapolis officers line up to reject Chauvin’s actions

Cops, Courts & Fires

Extra distracted driving campaign on Minnesota roads this month

News

‘It’s a way to pay back’

News

Minnesota’s fishing opener is May 15 this year

Arts & Culture

Engagement: Murgic and Lair

News

Wintergreen welcomed to chamber

News

DNR: Be safe as early boating season gets started

Health Updates

Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states

Cops, Courts & Fires

State Judicial Branch expands payment options for court-ordered fines and fees

Health Updates

Race for vaccines is on as people in hospital, cases rise

News

Minnesota House Democrats unveil package of budget bills

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police official: Chauvin was trained to defuse situations

Health Updates

Official: Biden moving vaccine eligibility date for all U.S. adults to April 19