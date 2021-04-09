Medical examiner who ruled Floyd’s death a homicide takes the stand

By Jon Collins , Brandt Williams , Matt Sepic and Riham Feshir, Minnesota Public Radio News

Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker takes the stand Friday in what could be pivotal testimony in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

With the trial’s outcome expected to hinge on who or what killed George Floyd as he was subdued while in police custody, Baker’s questioning will be crucial to the jury’s decision-making.

Baker, who conducted the autopsy on Floyd’s body, ruled the man’s death a homicide last year, saying Floyd went into cardiopulmonary arrest as then-officer Chauvin kept his knee pressed on the neck of the prone, handcuffed man.

Baker’s report also identified “hypertensive heart disease,” “fentanyl intoxication” and “recent methamphetamine use” as other “significant conditions.”

The defense has argued that Floyd’s underlying medical problems and the drugs in his system were responsible for his death. Prosecutors say Chauvin’s actions to subdue Floyd killed him.

Bystander video showed Chauvin with his knee pressed against Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as the man lay handcuffed and face down on the pavement, pleading that he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin, who was fired from the force, faces murder and manslaughter charges in Floyd’s killing. Baker will be called to the stand Friday by the prosecution.

‘That’s the moment the life goes out of his body’

Thursday’s testimony featured experts in pulmonology and forensic medicine called by the prosecution who told the court that the restraint used to keep Floyd pinned to the pavement eventually made it impossible for Floyd to take in the oxygen he needed to survive.

In a deep Irish accent that kept jurors rapt by his testimony, Dr. Martin Tobin delivered a brief anatomy lesson in measured tones, explaining how pressure on the neck affects the ability to breathe.

“The knee on the neck is extremely important because it’s going to occlude the air getting in through the passageway,” he said.

He likened Floyd’s positioning to being in a vise and said “a healthy person subjected to what Mr. Floyd was subjected to would have died.”

Countering defense arguments that fentanyl in Floyd’s system contribute to his death, Tobin said Floyd’s respiration appeared normal until he stopped breathing. Had Floyd been impacted by fentanyl, Tobin said, his respiratory rate would have been suppressed.

Jurors were shown a still image from the bystander video showing Chauvin putting nearly all his weight on Floyd’s neck. In a subsequent graphic, Tobin explained that he estimated more than 90 pounds of force was being applied.

Tobin said a close-up photo shows Floyd trying to use his face to push back and get more air into his lungs.

In his analysis, Tobin said that Chauvin continued to apply his weight on Floyd for at least three minutes after there was zero oxygen left in his body. Watching the bystander video, Tobin identified 8:24:53 p.m. as the moment Floyd died.

“You can see his eyes. He’s conscious, and then you see that he isn’t,” he said. “That’s the moment the life goes out of his body.”

‘That is not a fentanyl overdose’

Forensic toxicologist David Isenschmid testified Thursday that the levels of fentanyl and methamphetamines found in Floyd’s blood was much lower than in cases where people were driving under the influence.

He also said a metabolized version of fentanyl was found in Floyd’s blood that is rare in overdose victims.

The prosecution also called Dr. Bill Smock, a forensic physician who works for the Louisville Police Department. He told the court that he had concluded that “Mr. Floyd died from positional asphyxia, which is a fancy way to say that he died because he had no oxygen in his body.”

Smock said Floyd showed no signs of a condition called “excited delirium,” a condition that’s controversial in medical circles, but can lead to unpredictable behavior and excessive strength.

He also said that a fentanyl overdose would have made Floyd appear to fall asleep. But Floyd was exhibiting signs of asphyxia, said Smock, including what he termed “air hunger” as he pleaded for air.

“He’s saying, ‘Please, please get off me. I want to breathe. I can’t breathe,’ ” Smock testified. “That is not a fentanyl overdose. That is somebody begging to breathe.”

Nelson questioned Smock about Floyd’s health problems. Under cross-examination, Smock admitted that wrestling with officers could put extra stress on a heart, but said later that Floyd didn’t show signs of a heart attack.