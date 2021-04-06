Mary Alice (Paulson) Bartness, 90, of Northwood, IA, passed away peacefully at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, Iowa on Monday, April 5, 2021. A Funeral Service for Mary will be held at 2PM Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Emmons Lutheran Church of Emmons, MN with Kermit Singelstad presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place immediately following the service at Oaklawn Cemetery. The Funeral Service will be livestreamed on Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home’s Facebook page starting about five minutes prior to the service. Online Condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Mary was born on November 2, 1930 to Christ and Gida Paulson in rural Lake Mills, IA. She was baptized and confirmed at Lime Creek Lutheran Church of rural Emmons, MN. Mary graduated from Emmons High School in 1948. Mary married her high school sweetheart, Duane Bartness, on April 2, 1950 at Lime Creek Lutheran Church.

Mary raised two boys in Emmons, MN and while taking care of her family, Mary worked as a Nurses Aid at Lake Mills Care Center and St. John’s Lutheran Home in Albert Lea, MN for many years.

Mary was an active member of the Emmons Lutheran Church participating in Church Council, Ladies Aid, President of the Women of the Church, Superintendent of Sunday School and several other church committees. In her spare time, she loved baking brownies for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved to golf especially at Arrowhead Golf Course. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and attend as many of their activities as she could. Mary and Duane lived in Arizona for a period of time, but Emmons, MN was always their home.

Mary is survived by her husband of 71 years, Duane; children, Lynn (Cyndy) Bartness, Bruce (Brenda) Bartness; grandchildren, Heath (Dainna) Bartness, Brooke (Adam) Beise; great grandchildren, Lydia, Harrison, Henry, Molly; brother, Carl (Barbara) Paulson; sisters, Donna Hagen, Margaret (Richard) Reeves; and many other loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Mary is preceded in death by her first sister, Margaret; brother, Robert and his wife, Ida Paulson; brothers-in-law, Lyle Bartness and Marlin Hagen.