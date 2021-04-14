expand
April 15, 2021

Marvin “Marv” O. Gulbrandson

By Submitted

Published 1:54 pm Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Marvin “Marv” Odin Gulbrandson, 72, of Albert Lea, passed away suddenly Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at his residence.

Marv was born April 30, 1948 in Freeborn, MN, to Oscar and Gladys (Evenson) Gulbrandson.

He graduated high school in Albert Lea in 1966. He met the love of his life in high school, Judy Ann Lamp, and they were married December 12, 1970. Together, they had two children: Eric and Michelle.

Marv was extremely proud of his Norwegian heritage. He loved to travel and dreamed of going to Norway. He and his family took many vacations and road trips until his health prevented him from traveling. Marv loved sports, especially high school hockey, and fast cars. He loved talking to people everywhere he went, joking around, and embarrassing his family.

Marv sacrificed everything for his family so they could have a good life. He was an extremely selfless person and would do anything for anyone.

Marvin is survived by his wife Judy; son, Eric (Dawn) Gulbrandson, of Albert Lea; daughter, Michelle Thompson (Justin Wagner), of Owatonna; and grandchildren: Jayden Wagner, Jace Gulbrandson, Adison Gulbrandson, and Chyler Gulbrandson.

Marvin was proceeded in death by his father, Oscar; mother, Gladys; and sisters: Bev Gulbrandson and Ida Nelson.

A time to visit will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 4:00-600 p.m. at Bonnerup Funeral Service, and one hour prior to services at the church. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor Shane Koepke officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.

