PUBLIC NOTICE

ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS

Albert Lea, Minnesota

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Summary of School Board Minutes

The School Board of Independent School District 241 met in regular session on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 West Richway Drive, Albert Lea, MN.

School Board members present: Dave Klatt, Kim Nelson, Neal Skaar, Jill Marin, Dennis Dieser, Angie Hoffman, and Bruce Olson.

1. Motion to approve agenda. Motion carried 7-0.

2. Motion to approve Consent Agenda as amended. Motion carried 7-0.

3. Motion to approve Memorandum of Understanding with Albert Lea Education Association.

Motion carried 7-0.

4. Reports presented by Southwest Middle School Principal Chris Dibble and Board members Hoffman, Marin, Nelson, Skaar, Olson, Dieser, Klatt.

5. Information provided by John Double regarding FutureForward program.

6. Motion to approve revisions to School Board policy 604 Instructional Curriculum. Motion carried 7-0.

7. Motion to approve support of Minnesota Department of Education Online Learning New Provider Application. Motion carried 7-0.

8. Motion to approve 2020-2021 amended budget as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

Adjourned at 6:16 p.m.

Jill Marin, Clerk

The above is an unofficial summary of meeting proceedings. Complete approved minutes are available at www.alschools.org and available in the Superintendent’s Office, 211 West Richway Drive.

Albert Lea Tribune:

Apr. 14, 2021

MAR 2021 BOARD MINUTES