expand
Ad Spot

April 15, 2021

MAR 2021 BOARD MINUTES

By Submitted

Published 1:56 pm Wednesday, April 14, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE
ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS
Albert Lea, Minnesota
REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
Summary of School Board Minutes

The School Board of Independent School District 241 met in regular session on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 West Richway Drive, Albert Lea, MN.

School Board members present: Dave Klatt, Kim Nelson, Neal Skaar, Jill Marin, Dennis Dieser, Angie Hoffman, and Bruce Olson.

1. Motion to approve agenda. Motion carried 7-0.
2. Motion to approve Consent Agenda as amended. Motion carried 7-0.
3. Motion to approve Memorandum of Understanding with Albert Lea Education Association.
Motion carried 7-0.
4. Reports presented by Southwest Middle School Principal Chris Dibble and Board members Hoffman, Marin, Nelson, Skaar, Olson, Dieser, Klatt.
5. Information provided by John Double regarding FutureForward program.
6. Motion to approve revisions to School Board policy 604 Instructional Curriculum. Motion carried 7-0.
7. Motion to approve support of Minnesota Department of Education Online Learning New Provider Application. Motion carried 7-0.
8. Motion to approve 2020-2021 amended budget as presented. Motion carried 7-0.
Adjourned at 6:16 p.m.

Jill Marin, Clerk

The above is an unofficial summary of meeting proceedings. Complete approved minutes are available at www.alschools.org and available in the Superintendent’s Office, 211 West Richway Drive.

Albert Lea Tribune:
Apr. 14, 2021
MAR 2021 BOARD MINUTES

More News

Chauvin won’t testify at murder trial in Floyd’s death

2 arrested for intoxicated driving and other reports

US jobless claims plunge to 576,000, lowest since pandemic

Fast, flavorful meals when you’re short on time

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin won’t testify at murder trial in Floyd’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested for intoxicated driving and other reports

News

US jobless claims plunge to 576,000, lowest since pandemic

Cops, Courts & Fires

Defense expert: Floyd died from heart trouble, not restraint

Cops, Courts & Fires

Former Minnesota cop charged in shooting of Black motorist

News

Minnesota extends COVID-19 state of emergency for 13th time

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations slow amid Johnson and Johnson ‘pause’

News

Electric vehicle sharing company looking to bring scooters to Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge refuses request to acquit Chauvin in Floyd’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Break-ins and other reports

News

Report: Broad missteps left Capitol Police unprepared Jan. 6

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota officer will be charged in shooting of Black motorist

Health Updates

Lighting event to recognize need for more organ donations

News

Dredging project left out of House bonding bill

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations, hospitalizations rising across state

Health Updates

Minnesota asks providers to halt Johnson & Johnson shots

News

What will happen with the 2021 Freeborn County Fair?

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota police chief, cop quit after Black driver’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Expert says cop was justified in pinning down Floyd

Cops, Courts & Fires

Possible identity theft reported and other reports

Education

17 inducted as honorees on Albert Lea High School Wall of Inspiration

Cops, Courts & Fires

Protest after chief says officer meant to use Taser, not gun

Health Updates

US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports

Health Updates

Council approves $200K loan to MercyOne