April 29, 2021

Man dies after crash in Worth County

By Staff Reports

Published 12:23 pm Thursday, April 29, 2021

One man died and another was injured Thursday morning in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 65 in Manly.

Scott Andrew James Caron, 28, of Plymouth, Iowa, died, and Michael David McCoid, 59, of Manly, Iowa, was taken by Mercy Air Med to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Caron was driving a 2016 Kia Soul northbound on Highway 65 at 4:57 a.m. when for unknown reasons the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2015 Toyota Tundra driven by McCoid that was driving southbound.

The report stated Caron was not wearing his seat belt.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Worth County Sheriff’s Office, Manly Fire Department and first responders and Mason City EMS crews.

