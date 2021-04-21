expand
Ad Spot

April 21, 2021

Man arrested for identity theft and other reports

By Submitted

Published 9:44 am Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Police arrested Roberto Maldonado, 42, for identity theft and providing false information at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday at 2410 Y.H. Hanson Ave. after receiving a report that someone’s identity had reportedly been stolen in Texas.

 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Steven Paul Aaron Woyen, 46, on a warrant out of Ohio at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday at 120 N. Third Ave. 

 

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 11:53 a.m. Tuesday at 2400 Consul St. The incident reportedly happened between 11 and 11:30 a.m. 

 

Package reported taken

Police received a report at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday of a package that was reported taken at 826 S. Fourth Ave. 

More News

Prince fans headed to Paisley Park five years after death

Justice Department announces Minneapolis police probe day after Floyd case verdict

Virginia “Ginny” Gulbrandson

Man arrested for identity theft and other reports

News

Prince fans headed to Paisley Park five years after death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Justice Department announces Minneapolis police probe day after Floyd case verdict

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for identity theft and other reports

News

Woman shares joy of volunteering through Mayo’s Albert Lea hospice program

News

Remembering the war

Education

Head Start applications accepted

News

Reporting fish die-offs helps the DNR and others respond

News

Does COVID-19 vaccination impact blood donation eligibility?

Cops, Courts & Fires

Crowds react with joy, wariness to verdict in Floyd’s death

News

Advocates of 4-H encourage use of county fairgrounds

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea Area Schools releases statement following Chauvin verdict

Health Updates

Cases continue to fall, vaccinations hold steady

Cops, Courts & Fires

Jury finds Chauvin guilty of murder, manslaughter in Floyd killing

News

SBA announces application and guidelines for official Restaurant Revitalization Fund

News

Local chamber Governmental Affairs Committee announces Highway 65/Main Street working group

News

4th year of dredging on Fountain Lake begins

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 arrested on warrants and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Out of sight but center stage, jurors weigh Chauvin’s fate

Education

Albert Lea Area Schools considered ‘not in good standing’ with MSHSL

News

Walter Mondale, Carter’s vice president, dies at 93

Cops, Courts & Fires

Missouri man faces drug charges after Albert Lea traffic stop

Cops, Courts & Fires

Feds weighing how to respond after verdict in Chauvin trial

Cops, Courts & Fires

Murder case against ex-cop in Floyd’s death goes to the jury

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: More than half of Minnesotans are vaccinated; positivity rate down