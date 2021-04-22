expand
April 22, 2021

Male spotted cutting off catalytic converter and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:21 am Thursday, April 22, 2021

Police received a report at 5:52 p.m. of a male that was reportedly sawing off a catalytic converter from a vehicle at 1204 Plainview Lane. When the owner yelled at the male, the male jumped up and ran to a vehicle waiting. 

 

Window reported damaged

The window of a vehicle was reported damaged at 8 a.m. Wednesday at 416 E. Seventh St. 

 

ATM taken from laundromat

An ATM was reported taken from the laundromat at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday at 2320 Hendrickson Road. 

 

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday at 2114 E. Main St. 

 

1 cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited Seth Galen Kilian-Bock, 25, for disorderly conduct at 8:19 p.m. Wednesday at 807 E. Ninth St. 

