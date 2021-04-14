Lighting event to recognize need for more organ donations

More than 107,000 people in the U.S. are on the waiting list for an organ transplant. Sadly, 20 people die every day while waiting for a lifesaving transplant. Mayo Clinic recently launched an online campaign with the goal of registering 600 more people to be organ donors.

April is National Donate Life Month, which encourages people to register to be organ, eye and tissue donors, and honor those who have given the gift of life. In addition to encouraging people to register to become organ donors, Mayo Clinic Health System will light both Albert Lea and Austin locations blue and green in honor of National Donate Life Blue and Green Day on Friday.

On Blue and Green Day, individuals are encouraged to wear blue and green to promote the importance of registering to be an organ donor.

Mayo Clinic is the largest integrated transplant provider in the nation.

Every year, Mayo Clinic surgeons perform more than 2,000 solid organ and bone marrow transplants in Arizona, Florida and Minnesota.