Letter: Trump made, kept promises

“Ask not what your country can do for you, but ask what you can do for your country.” — John F. Kennedy

“Promises made, promises kept.” — President Donald Trump

Through February 2020, the U.S. Senate confirmed 191 judges in federal courts, all solid pro-life constitutionalists who will uphold the rule of law.

The U.S. Supreme Court — Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — all solid pro-life constitutionalists who will uphold the rule of law.

Protecting religious freedom: Now, we can say “Merry Christmas” instead of “Happy Holidays.” Hate crimes committed against Christians, Jews, Muslims and others for their faith.

Protecting the right to life: President Trump issued an order preventing U.S. taxpayer money from going to international organizations that fund or perform abortions. Jan. 23, 2017, defunded international parenthood and other organizations that promoted foreign abortions. Jan. 24, 2020, President Trump became the first sitting president to address the March for Life in-person for its 47-year history by leading the prestige of the nation’s highest office to the pro-life cause and by using the bully pulpit of the presidency to the highest sanctity of human life.

Securing America’s borders: Despite endless objections and resistance from Democrats, began building the wall as promised (350 miles of new or reconstructed by the end of 2020.) More than 977,000 aliens were apprehended or deemed inadmissable at our southern borders in 2019 — an 88% increase from 2018. Do you remember the kids in cages? Obama placed them in those cages. Democrats want the votes of illegal immigrants. They have travel funds and phones furnished from whom? Soros? Who else? The cartels are charging them for their travel to our southern border. Democrats cared nothing about the influx of these immigrants because they were too busy impeaching Trump.

The U.S. deported tens of thousands of ultra-violent MS-13 gang and drug cartel members, as well as thousands of other violent criminals. I personally spoke with border patrol and was told they may pick up the same person two to three times a day, costing Texas over a million dollars per day. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) seized over 1.4 million pounds of narcotics and made more than 12,000 narcotics arrests in 2019.

Biden has given Vice President Harris orders to attend to the southern border. Where is she? Neither the president nor Harris has been there, and further, they have blocked the press from reporting on the conditions there. How sad for the children who are the victims. Trump had the situation covered with the cooperation fo the Mexican government, only to have it overturned by Biden, who promised, come in; everything’s free; we want your votes.

As a nation, we must never give up our sovereignty, nor allow ourselves to be controlled by an elite group that can and will undermine the U.S. Constitution.

Mavis Jacobs Hanson

Albert Lea