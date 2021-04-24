expand
April 24, 2021

Letter: Responding to a recent letter

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Friday, April 23, 2021

I just have to answer a letter to the editor published April 17-18 that was headed “Person didn’t understand purpose of letter.” This was just another attempt of a right-wing Trump supporter to assassinate my thoughts. His point was to convince weak-minded people that no matter what party is in power, they continue to let us go into debt. I had written about a site on Google that will show that the last four years that President Clinton was in office showed a surplus, and it showed a surplus of $63 billion when he left office. There is no doubt the writer looked this up. He couldn’t find any fault with this fact, so he didn’t mention it. You have to remember that writer voted for Trump twice and will vote for him again in 2024 if Trump runs. He also voted for George W. Bush twice. I don’t know how any one with any common sense would vote for a person who says he is going to build a 2,000 mile wall and make Mexico pay for it. There were two young kids lately that made a laughing stock out of part of that wall Trump built. I believe one was 3 years old and the other was 5. I love to debate these right-wingers. It’s my favorite sport. I can’t lose when I have George W. Bush and Trump on my side. In my lifetime we have had six great presidents. They started with FDR, Truman, Eisenhauer, Kennedy, Clinton and then Obama. Only one of these was a Republican. That was Ike. If the Republicans would get back to being like Ike they would have a party. Since they have got on this trickle down economics kick, they have brought this country down the drain. I am so glad we have a president now who is going to work for the American people. Politics is going to be so dull and boring now the way it is suppose to be. I had put it in several of my previous letters how Trump never mentions the deficit. I am still bragging. I didn’t vote for Trump.

Wayne Thorson

Albert Lea

