Letter: Resisting arrest

People get shot when they resist arrest. But the news media never tells us that piece. Our people in blue are here to help me and you.

Therefore, it’s time to give a $3,000 ticket to those who resist arrest.

Kim Potter should never be charged for doing her job; she meant to draw the taser — anyone could have done this, Black or white.

And when our Black or white officers are shot and killed — what millions do their families get?

We need police people and highway patrol people for safety’s sake.

The Black card is getting old — every nationality has suffered. All ancestors suffered in the beginnings.

Reta Bakke Draayer

Albert Lea