April 17, 2021

Letter: Person didn’t understand purpose of letter

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Friday, April 16, 2021

It’s too bad the person that responded to my letter about our national debt and local control didn’t really understand the purpose of the letter. It was to point out that no matter which party is in office they continue to let us go into debt, and our grandchildren are going to have to pay it back, plus they continue to try to take more control from the states, now with the law they have proposed to take the states right to set the voting rules. He obviously did not pull up Polidiotic to see the national debit by year, which is bad every year no matter Democrat or Republican!

Russel Tordoff

Glenville

