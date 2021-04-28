expand
April 27, 2021

Letter: Matter is not to be looked at lightly

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Response to Mr Thorson. I question why is it funny that a 2- and 3-year-old were thrown over a fence? I lack to see your humor! No matter Democrats or Republicans, this is no laughing matter. This is not to be looked at lightly. Because you used it to make fun of a past president. Because you cannot see the seriousness of innocent children being thrown over a wall. I hope and pray at your age you see how irresponsible you sound in your letter to the editor when you use innocent children to boast you never voted for the last president. Maybe take time to apologize to the two children you have disgraced for your bragging rights and to reach deep down inside and realize how this is not right.

Todd Haroldson

Albert Lea

