April 14, 2021

Letter: Letters formed around simple common sense

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

I really have to answer a letter to the editor on April 3 titled “There is no more local control.” The writer started out saying it is too bad that a person who writes letters to the editor about how bad the Republicans are never has any facts. There  is no doubt he was referring to my last letter when I said President Clinton handed the country over to President Bush in the black.  If you go to Google and punch in “U.S. budget deficit by presidents” and punch on the top heading and then scroll way down, you will get a list of all presidents and their deficits or surpluses. It will show you that President Clinton had a surplus for the last four years he was in office. He left the office with a $63 billion surplus. I don’t know where that writer got his facts, cause I couldn’t find them. A deficit is created when the government spends more than it takes in. I recall one of the policies Clinton had was that he ordered Vice President Gore to go around the country and check on military bases. Gore found several that were completely unnecessary. Several bases were closed. This was a big savings to the American people. There were a lot of small businesses around these bases that went belly up, but it turned out a big surplus on the deficit. I believe this same tactic can be used again. I believe ground troops are obsolete. The next war will be a cyber space war. I believe we can now shoot a beam into a generator and knock out the computers that are running those generators. I believe most modern-day tanks have computers in them just like our cars today. Most of my letters are not based on facts.   Just plain common sense. I am still bragging. I didn’t vote for Trump. 

Wayne Thorson

Albert Lea

