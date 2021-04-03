Letter: Civil War Round Table next week

Actions of the 2nd Minnesota Regiment during the Civil War is the topic for the upcoming meeting Civil War Round Table session. Ben Mortensen will give the presentation at 7 p.m. April 8 at Brookside Educational Center in what used to be the meeting room for the Albert Lea School Board. Folks are to park in the rear parking lot at the south of the building. Faces must be shrouded with a mask, and everyone must maintain recommended distancing. A drawing for at least one free book related to the period will follow a brief Q&A session at the close of Ben’s presentation. This event is free for the general public and family friendly.

Rick Mammel

Albert Lea