expand
Ad Spot

April 7, 2021

Letter: Be done with playing the victim

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

I came across two headlines this morning. Nike won its lawsuit against MSCHF blocking the sale of Satan shoes. The lawsuit was filed after calls from the right to boycott Nike. The second headline was that Trump is encouraging his supporters to boycott MLB and other “woke” companies.

This is what the right often refers to as cancel culture. I personally feel the shoes were a creative artistic expression, and MLB is as American as apple pie.

I am not going to play the victim and whine and complain. I just want to point out that this is the same cancel culture that the right accuses the left of.

Any time a product changes to be more culturally, racially, religious or LGBTQ+ inclusive, many on the right repeatedly complain and blame the left of cancel culture. Most of the time, I am not even aware of a campaign from the left to promote the change. A lot of the time there is no such campaign. Companies sometimes realize that evolving is the right thing to do, that it helps the bottom line and provides free advertisement.

If you have a problem with a company or individual, I support your right to take action by not purchasing certain products or services. I even support your right to create a campaign to encourage others to do the same. If enough of you stand up, you could effect change. After all, wasn’t the Boston Tea Party cancel culture?

But please, let’s be done with playing the victim. Let’s cancel the term cancel culture.

Angie Hanson

Albert Lea

More News

‘It’s a way to pay back’

Editorial Roundup: Welfare Walz plan to cut red tape is solid

Editorial: Thanks to volunteers throughout the area

Al Batt: The grass is always greener when it’s in your Easter basket

News

‘It’s a way to pay back’

News

Minnesota’s fishing opener is May 15 this year

Cops, Courts & Fires

Extra distracted driving campaign on Minnesota roads this month

Arts & Culture

Engagement: Murgic and Lair

News

Wintergreen welcomed to chamber

News

DNR: Be safe as early boating season gets started

Health Updates

Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states

Cops, Courts & Fires

State Judicial Branch expands payment options for court-ordered fines and fees

Health Updates

Race for vaccines is on as people in hospital, cases rise

News

Minnesota House Democrats unveil package of budget bills

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police official: Chauvin was trained to defuse situations

Health Updates

Official: Biden moving vaccine eligibility date for all U.S. adults to April 19

Cops, Courts & Fires

Counterfeit bill turned in and other reports

Education

Albert Lea school board hears plans for 2021 graduation

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: New death reported in Faribault County

Education

As schools reopen in Minnesota, COVID-19 cases climb

News

Break over, Minn. lawmakers ready to tackle budget

Health Updates

Minnesota to host FEMA vaccination site at state fairgrounds

Cops, Courts & Fires

ER doc theorized that lack of oxygen stopped Floyd’s heart

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lake Mills man pleads guilty in crash than injured several near Forest City

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 taken to hospital after crash

News

DNR: Play it safe as early boating season gets underway

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trial in Floyd’s death expected to turn to ex-cop’s training

Cops, Courts & Fires

Garage broken into and other reports