expand
Ad Spot

April 6, 2021

Lake Mills man pleads guilty in crash than injured several near Forest City

By Staff Reports

Published 11:14 am Monday, April 5, 2021

A Lake Mills man pleaded guilty last week to three of 14 criminal charges against him tied to a head-on crash New Year’s Day in 2019 that injured multiple people near Forest City.

Michael Olsen

Michael Scott Olsen pleaded guilty to three counts of serious injury by vehicle, all felonies, as part of a plea deal in the case. Eleven other charges will be dismissed. 

Olsen faced six counts of serious injury by vehicle; one count of operating while under the influence, a first offense, a serious misdemeanor; one count of marijuana possession, a second offense, a serious misdemeanor; and six counts of leaving the scene of a serious injury crash, all aggravated misdemeanors.

Court documents state Olsen was traveling southbound in a 2010 Dodge Ram at 2:21 a.m. Jan. 1, 2019, on 120th Street about a half mile south of 360th Street, when his vehicle struck a 2004 Grand Prix, carrying eight occupants.

Upon further investigation, Olsen was found to reportedly be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Court documents state a deputy who arrived at the crash could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the pickup and found a bag of a green leafy substance in the center console of the truck. The green leafy substance was in a glass jar and a plastic baggy.

Olsen is slated to be sentenced May 25. 

 

More News

Albert Lea school board hears plans for 2021 graduation

COVID-19 update: New death reported in Faribault County

Catherine “Connie” (Gunderson)Maxwell

John D. Johnson

Education

Albert Lea school board hears plans for 2021 graduation

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: New death reported in Faribault County

Education

As schools reopen in Minnesota, COVID-19 cases climb

News

Break over, Minn. lawmakers ready to tackle budget

Health Updates

Minnesota to host FEMA vaccination site at state fairgrounds

Cops, Courts & Fires

ER doc theorized that lack of oxygen stopped Floyd’s heart

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lake Mills man pleads guilty in crash than injured several near Forest City

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 taken to hospital after crash

News

DNR: Play it safe as early boating season gets underway

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trial in Floyd’s death expected to turn to ex-cop’s training

Cops, Courts & Fires

Garage broken into and other reports

Education

With funding uncertain, Minnesota schools make plans for expanded summer school

News

Minnesota stalemate on gun laws is contrast to broader national momentum

Faith

Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin’s trial leaves many Black viewers emotionally taxed

Health Updates

Vaccine passports are latest flash point in COVID politics

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: ‘Critical juncture’ as cases, ICU counts climb

Cops, Courts & Fires

Burning restrictions lifted

News

Artist needed for design on new city water tower

Health Updates

Albert Lea woman prepares to retire after 50 years as a nurse

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Statewide cases on the rise; more than 10,000 receive at least one vaccine dose in county

News

City announces transfer station summer hours

News

Blood drive collects 56 pints

Education

Meal distribution is changing