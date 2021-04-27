expand
Ad Spot

April 27, 2021

Job vacancies bounce back above 127,000 in fourth quarter 2020 across Minnesota

By Submitted

Published 12:40 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Vacancies are up 14% from 2nd quarter 2020; equal to 4th quarter during 2019 

Minnesota employers reported just over 127,300 job vacancies in the fourth quarter of 2020, up 14% from the second quarter of 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and nearly equal to the number of vacancies posted in the state one year earlier, according to figures released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

After loosening up last summer when unemployment rates spiked, DEED’s biannual Job Vacancy Survey found that the state had 1.1 unemployed people for every job vacancy in the fourth quarter of 2020, once again indicating a tight labor market. In comparison, the state had 0.7 unemployed workers for every job vacancy in the fourth quarter of 2019, so it was an even tighter job market then.

Part of the reason for the quick return to a tight labor market is that some workers have dropped out of the labor force over the past year. 

To have a tight labor market during a recessionary period is unique.

“These job vacancy numbers show us there’s a lot of opportunity in Minnesota right now,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “At DEED, we are continuing extensive outreach to unemployed Minnesotans to let them know about opportunities for in-demand jobs with local employers who are hiring now.”

The seven-county Twin Cities metro area had just over 75,725 job vacancies (59.5% of the statewide total), while Greater Minnesota had 51,585 vacancies. Job vacancies in the Twin Cities were up 15% compared to second quarter, while job vacancies in Greater Minnesota were up 12.4% since the second quarter. The Twin Cities had 0.9 unemployed people to every vacancy, while Greater Minnesota had 1.3 job seekers per vacancy.

Like in past surveys, the health care and social assistance industry had the most job vacancies overall with nearly 31,600 openings, but with increased demand, they now account for nearly 25% of total vacancies. 

Retail trade showed steady demand, accounting for 17% of vacancies. Job postings jumped above 13,000 in wholesale trade and were up to almost 11,000 in manufacturing, but fell below 13,000 in accommodation and food services, with each providing around 10% of total vacancies.

DEED is the state’s principal economic development agency, promoting business recruitment, expansion and retention, workforce development, international trade and community development.

More News

Man sentenced to almost 8 years in prison for meth found in traffic stop on I-90

Training details scarce in file of officer who shot Daunte Wright

Job vacancies bounce back above 127,000 in fourth quarter 2020 across Minnesota

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man sentenced to almost 8 years in prison for meth found in traffic stop on I-90

Cops, Courts & Fires

Training details scarce in file of officer who shot Daunte Wright

News

Job vacancies bounce back above 127,000 in fourth quarter 2020 across Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Health Updates

First-grader in southwestern Minnesota dies of COVID-19

News

Biden to sign $15 minimum wage for federal contract workers

News

Council approves waiving permit, license fees for businesses affected by COVID closures

Albert Lea Magazine

Stop and smell the roses

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: No new deaths in Minnesota reported

News

Minnesota narrowly misses losing US House seat; keeps all 8

News

Mondale family plans memorials in fall in Minnesota, DC

News

In rural Minnesota, fighting vaccine hesitancy one community at a time

News

4 weeks left and $1 billion to bridge for Minn. lawmakers

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converters reported cut off and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

For 3 ex-officers, will blaming Chauvin for Floyd’s death work?

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 22 new cases in Freeborn County over the weekend

News

Pulitzer Prize winning composer born in Albert Lea dies at age 93

Health Updates

State passes 4 million vaccine doses administered

News

Giving a better quality of life

Education

King and queen crowned

Education

Albert Lea High School Standout Student

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Tribune hosts open house for new publishing plant on Front Street

Education

Star Class: ABC Countdown

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Taking pride in taking care of the Earth