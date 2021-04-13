JoAnn Ida Beckius 80-year-old resident of St. John’s Lutheran Home in Albert Lea, MN, formerly of New Richland, MN passed away April 11, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, April 19, at Lakewood Cemetery in Albert Lea, with Chaplin Don Malinsky officiating.

JoAnn was born on February 2, 1941 in Easton, MN to Edgar and Ida (Peters) Drager. She was united in marriage to Gary Beckius on February 14, 1959 in Northern Minnesota. The couple had four children and later divorced. JoAnn enjoyed horseback riding, volunteering at the Arts Center, sketching, creating greeting cards, and attending circle meetings. She will be remembered for her amazing cooking skills. JoAnn’s strong faith helped her cope with Parkinson’s Disease.

JoAnn is survived her children, Kim Beckius, Lonny (Leah Larson) Beckius, Thomas Beckius; siblings, Aldean Drager, Connie (Scott) Evenson; grandchildren, Tyler Beckius, Jayger Beckius; several cousins; nieces; and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Joy Babb; and sister-in-law, Judith Drager.

Arrangements are with the Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea.