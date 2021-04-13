expand
Ad Spot

April 13, 2021

JoAnn Ida Beckius

By Submitted

Published 3:12 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

JoAnn Ida Beckius 80-year-old resident of St. John’s Lutheran Home in Albert Lea, MN, formerly of New Richland, MN passed away April 11, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, April 19, at Lakewood Cemetery in Albert Lea, with Chaplin Don Malinsky officiating.

JoAnn Ida Beckius

JoAnn was born on February 2, 1941 in Easton, MN to Edgar and Ida (Peters) Drager. She was united in marriage to Gary Beckius on February 14, 1959 in Northern Minnesota. The couple had four children and later divorced. JoAnn enjoyed horseback riding, volunteering at the Arts Center, sketching, creating greeting cards, and attending circle meetings. She will be remembered for her amazing cooking skills. JoAnn’s strong faith helped her cope with Parkinson’s Disease.

JoAnn is survived her children, Kim Beckius, Lonny (Leah Larson) Beckius, Thomas Beckius; siblings, Aldean Drager, Connie (Scott) Evenson; grandchildren, Tyler Beckius, Jayger Beckius; several cousins; nieces; and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Joy Babb; and sister-in-law, Judith Drager.

Arrangements are with the Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea.

More News

Albert Lea wins at Wedgewood

Durant, Nets beat Timberwolves 127-97 in rescheduled game

Devers, Bosox win snowy 7th in row; Twins hold silent moment

Dredging project left out of House bonding bill

News

Dredging project left out of House bonding bill

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations, hospitalizations rising across state

Health Updates

Minnesota asks providers to halt Johnson & Johnson shots

News

What will happen with the 2021 Freeborn County Fair?

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota police chief, cop quit after Black driver’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Expert says cop was justified in pinning down Floyd

Cops, Courts & Fires

Possible identity theft reported and other reports

Education

17 inducted as honorees on Albert Lea High School Wall of Inspiration

Cops, Courts & Fires

Protest after chief says officer meant to use Taser, not gun

Health Updates

US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports

Health Updates

Council approves $200K loan to MercyOne

News

Worth County passes commercial wind moratorium

News

City Council approves reopening guidelines

News

‘We’re going to get through it’

News

Twins, Wolves, Wild postpone games following police shooting

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Almost half of Minnesota adults vaccinated; more than 11,000 in Freeborn County with at least one shot

Cops, Courts & Fires

George Floyd’s brother sheds tears on the stand

Cops, Courts & Fires

Assault reported and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecution case nears end in ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun

Health Updates

Minnesota gives 2 million adults at least one vaccine dose

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-officer’s trial in Floyd’s death shows courtroom tactics

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations, cases, ICU needs all climbing

News

Lawmakers seek long-term limit on governors’ emergency power