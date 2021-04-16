expand
April 16, 2021

Jimmy Lee Hagen

Jimmy Lee Hagen, 67, of Centertown, Missouri died on February 20, 2021. Jimmy was born September 10, 1953 to Roland and Irene (Stiehl) Hagen at Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea, MN. He was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church and graduated from Albert Lea Senior High in 1971. On December 29, 1973 he married his forever love, Laura Minear, at First Lutheran Chapel. Jimmy worked at Universal until he and Laurie moved to Missouri in January of 1986. He had various jobs there including painting billboards for Price Outdoor Advertising, and until his retirement, was a contract driver for FedEx. Jimmy was an avid lifelong Vikings fan. He also had a love of music that started early when he taught himself to play the drums and was the drummer for a local band. He particularly loved Steppenwolf and was instrumental in the founding of their fan club, the Wolfpack, in the early 1990’s. Following is an excerpt from the notice sent to the fan club: Whenever John Kay & Steppenwolf

performed within striking distance of Jimmy, he would  come to the show. Ron Hurst [the band’s drummer] enjoyed spending time with Jimmy as  well and would always join us for either lunch or dinner. When I told Ron of Jimmy’s passing  he said, “I thought the world of him and this one kicked me kind of hard. He was truly one  of the good ones. Always quick with a joke or one-liners he’d share with me whenever we  hooked up.” John Kay was notified of Jimmy’s passing via the Maue Kay Foundation website.   John said, “Sorry to hear that, my condolences. I liked Jimmy. Thanks for letting me know.” Jimmy was preceded in death by his infant son, his wife, and his parents. Survivors include his sister, Wendy, niece Vicki (& husband Gary), and numerous cousins and friends. A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, April 24 at 3:00 PM at Lakewood Cemetery in Albert Lea with Pastor Don Rose officiating. Masks are required. Memorials are requested to the Maue Kay Foundation, 1187 Coast Village Rd, Ste. 324, Montecito, CA 93108, or you may donate directly via their website. Blessed be his memory. Rock on!

